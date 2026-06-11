Third Indian Vessel Attacked in a Week Near Oman, 43 Crew Members Rescued From Previous Incidents

A fresh incident involving a vessel off Oman's Shinas port was reported on Thursday, with all crew members reported safe so far.
The tanker Jalveer is the third Indian-crewed merchant vessel reportedly targeted during the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
India condemned attacks on commercial shipping and called for immediate de-escalation and restoration of safe maritime navigation.
A fresh maritime incident involving a commercial vessel was reported off Oman's Shinas port on Thursday, prompting India to closely monitor the situation amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was coordinating with local authorities to ascertain details of the incident and assess the condition of those onboard.
According to people familiar with the matter, the vessel involved is the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker Jalveer. Initial reports indicated that all crew members were safe.
The incident marks the third reported case this week involving a merchant vessel with Indian crew members amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran.
Third vessel linked to Indian crew affected
The latest incident comes a day after India summoned a senior US diplomat following an attack on another Indian-crewed vessel in the Gulf of Oman.
The tanker Settebello, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was struck during US military operations. Three Indian sailors were confirmed dead, while 21 others were rescued.
Earlier in the week, US forces also targeted Marivex, an empty tanker suspected of involvement in the Iranian oil trade. All 24 Indian crew members onboard were rescued safely.
According to US Central Command, American forces have so far disabled eight vessels deemed non-compliant and redirected 134 ships as part of operations linked to the ongoing conflict.
India calls for de-escalation
The latest incident comes as the US and Iran edge closer to a broader confrontation following renewed military exchanges in the Gulf.
Hostilities intensified after Washington launched strikes in response to the downing of a US Army helicopter, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran. The exchange forced Kuwait to temporarily shut its airspace on Thursday.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned attacks on commercial vessels and said the safety of Indian nationals remained a priority.
The ministry said attacks on shipping in the region were deeply concerning and linked directly to the ongoing conflict. It reiterated India's call for immediate de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to restore peace and stability.
India also stressed that commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure should not be targeted and called for the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law.
Authorities in Oman continue to monitor the latest incident, while Indian officials remain in contact with local agencies regarding the status of the vessel and its crew.