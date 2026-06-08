Fire Reported On Oil Tanker With 24 Indians Off Oman Coast; All Crew Safe

A fire was reported aboard the oil tanker Marivex off the coast of Oman, carrying 24 Indian seafarers.
Indian authorities confirmed all crew members are safe, with emergency protocols activated and continuous monitoring underway.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause, with no evidence yet of hostile action.
A fire was reported aboard an oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers off the coast of Oman on Monday, triggering concerns over the safety of the crew amid heightened maritime tensions in the Gulf region. Indian authorities, however, confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the situation is being closely monitored.
According to India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the incident involved the oil tanker Marivex, a foreign-flagged vessel operating in waters near Oman. Initial reports indicated that a fire broke out on board at around 1:30 p.m. local time. The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been disclosed.
Officials said all 24 Indian sailors aboard the vessel were accounted for and unharmed. Emergency response procedures were activated following the report, and authorities have remained in contact with the vessel's operators to assess the situation and ensure the crew's continued safety.
The incident comes at a time of increased security concerns in waters surrounding Oman and the strategically important Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz. Several maritime incidents have been reported in the region in recent months, including tanker attacks, explosions and shipping disruptions linked to broader geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Shipping experts note that the waters off Oman form a critical transit route for global energy supplies, making any disruption a matter of international concern. While there is currently no indication that the Marivex fire was caused by hostile action, investigators are expected to examine all possible causes.
The Indian government has not announced any evacuation plans, given that the crew remains safe. Officials stated that they will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with Omani authorities and the vessel's management company as more information becomes available.
Further details regarding the extent of the damage to the tanker and its operational status are awaited.