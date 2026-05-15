UAE Condemns Attack On Indian-Flagged Ship Near Oman

Summary of this article
The UAE condemned the attack on an Indian-flagged vessel near Oman as a “terrorist attack”.
All 14 crew members were rescued by Omani authorities after the strike on Wednesday.
The incident comes amid growing tensions and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
The UAE has condemned an attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, describing it as a “terrorist attack” and warning that it threatens the security of key international shipping routes amid heightened tensions in West Asia.
According to PTI, the vessel, which was travelling from Somalia, came under attack on Wednesday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said. All 14 crew members were rescued by Omani authorities, though it remains unclear who carried out the strike.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said, “The UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman.” It added, “This attack constitutes a grave threat to the security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the stability of critical waterways.”
Reported PTI, the incident occurred against the backdrop of rising instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway near Oman through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies pass.
The MoFA said the attack on the Indian-flagged vessel violated UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which stresses the importance of freedom of navigation and opposes attacks on commercial ships or interference with maritime routes.
It further stated that “targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represent acts of piracy and constitute a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security”.
According to PTI, the UAE also expressed solidarity with India and backed efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and security of Indian vessels and interests.
India earlier termed the attack “unacceptable”.
(With inputs from PTI)