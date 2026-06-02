ENG vs NZ LIVE Streaming, New Zealand's tour Of England 2026: Preview, Schedule, Squads, ICC World Test Championship

The golden child of the Bazball initiative, Zak Crawley, who had an average of 31.18 in 64 Tests, had been dropped from the Test squad, and the English selectors have finally rewarded County performance by picking up Emilio Gay, who has plundered three centuries at 78.85 in the County Championship so far this season. He is set to make his debut in the first Test at Lord's and will most probably open along with Ben Duckett.