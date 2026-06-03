IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd Women's T20I: Who Won Yesterday In The Series Decider - Check Result

Player of the Match Capsey (82 off 43) and Knight (70* off 42) looked a class apart from the rest of the batters and stitched a 137-run partnership to snatch the game and the series from India's claws. Capsey smashed a 27-ball fifty en route to her 82, which included nine fours and three sixes, while Knight matched her intent with 10 boundaries. Arundhati Reddy (2/31) and Kranti Gaud (2/40) were the only Indian bowlers to take wickets, as England cantered home in 18.3 overs.