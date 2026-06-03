IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd Women's T20I: Who Won Yesterday In The Series Decider - Check Result

Capsey and Knight put on a match-winning 137-run stand off 76 balls after England slipped to 38/3
Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for India with an unbeaten 56 off 40 balls in a losing cause
India face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at Edgbaston on June 14
England Women sealed a pulsating three-match T20I series 2-1 with a commanding six-wicket win over India in the decider at Taunton's Cooper Associates County Ground on Tuesday.
Despite an unbeaten fifty from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, India's total of 180/5 proved insufficient in a high-pressure contest against the second-ranked England women's cricket team.
India's innings was built on bright contributions throughout the order, Shafali Verma provided a short 11 off just 6 balls at the top, Yastika Bhatia blazed 32 off 18 before a run-out ended her innings, and Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a brisk 29.
But it was Harmanpreet who anchored things with 56 not out off 40 balls, and Deepti Sharma's 32 in the back end that took India to what appeared to be a competitive total. Lauren Bell emerged as England's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 2/36.
England's chase, however, began in disarray. India were off to a dream start with the ball, dismissing the English top order inside the powerplay, leaving England in trouble at 38/3 in the final over of the powerplay. That was the moment Alice Capsey and Heather Knight walked to the crease and changed everything.
Player of the Match Capsey (82 off 43) and Knight (70* off 42) looked a class apart from the rest of the batters and stitched a 137-run partnership to snatch the game and the series from India's claws. Capsey smashed a 27-ball fifty en route to her 82, which included nine fours and three sixes, while Knight matched her intent with 10 boundaries. Arundhati Reddy (2/31) and Kranti Gaud (2/40) were the only Indian bowlers to take wickets, as England cantered home in 18.3 overs.
Eyes Now on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup
The result will serve as a timely warning for India ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which gets underway in England from June 12. India open their campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14, with further group-stage fixtures against the Netherlands and South Africa.
India will first face West Indies in a warm-up match on June 8 before another practice fixture against England on June 10 in Cardiff. England, meanwhile, head into the ICC event on the back of their second consecutive T20I series win in two weeks, looking robust and full of confidence.
For India, the inability to defend 180 will be the key talking point as Harmanpreet and her coaching staff look to iron out their bowling and middle-over fielding before the tournament's opening weekend.