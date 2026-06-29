India Vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Defending Champions End Women In Blue's Semifinal Dream

India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end after Australia produced another clinical chase to register a six-wicket victory at Lord's on Sunday. Needing a win to reach the semi-finals, India posted a competitive 170/4, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues providing a late flourish after solid starts from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Australia were briefly under pressure after losing early wickets, but a sensational century partnership between Ellyse Perry (56) and Ash Gardner (53 off 27)* turned the contest on its head. The defending champions completed the highest successful chase in Women's T20 World Cup history with an over to spare, knocking India out of the tournament while sending South Africa through to the semi-finals alongside Australia.

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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner
Australia's Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner celebrate the winning runs as they beat India during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Ellyse Perry
Australia's Ellyse Perry in action during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Phoebe Litchfield
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh in action during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Phoebe Litchfield
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Phoebe Litchfield
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield in action during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues hits a six during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Phoebe Litchfield
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield fails to stop a boundary during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues hits the ball during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights-Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma hits a boundary during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and India at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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