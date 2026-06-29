India Vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Defending Champions End Women In Blue's Semifinal Dream
India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end after Australia produced another clinical chase to register a six-wicket victory at Lord's on Sunday. Needing a win to reach the semi-finals, India posted a competitive 170/4, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues providing a late flourish after solid starts from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Australia were briefly under pressure after losing early wickets, but a sensational century partnership between Ellyse Perry (56) and Ash Gardner (53 off 27)* turned the contest on its head. The defending champions completed the highest successful chase in Women's T20 World Cup history with an over to spare, knocking India out of the tournament while sending South Africa through to the semi-finals alongside Australia.
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