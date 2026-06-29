India Vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Defending Champions End Women In Blue's Semifinal Dream

Australia's Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner celebrate the winning runs as they beat India during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

1/8 Australia's Ellyse Perry in action during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





2/8 Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh in action during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





3/8 Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





4/8 Australia's Phoebe Litchfield in action during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





5/8 India's Jemimah Rodrigues hits a six during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





6/8 Australia's Phoebe Litchfield fails to stop a boundary during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





7/8 India's Jemimah Rodrigues hits the ball during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





8/8 India's Shafali Verma hits a boundary during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and India at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





