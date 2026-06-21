BCCI Announces Indian ODI Squad For England Tour, Is Virat Kohli There? - Check Out Here

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Vikas Patwal
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BCCI Name India Squad For England ODIs which includes both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, however, Kohli's fitness is still under scanner and he's to undergo a fitness test on June 22

Indias ODI squad for England tour
BCCI has named Virat Kohli in the ODI squad but his availability will depend on the results of his fitness test on June 22. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • BCCI unveils ODI squad for the upcoming England ODIs

  • Virat Kohli's inclusion in the ODIs is subject to his fitness

  • Virat is set to undergo a fitness test on June 21 as he's still recovering from a hamstring injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced India's squad for the upcoming One Day International series against England.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have both been included in the squad, although Kohli's participation remains dependent on a fitness test scheduled for June 21.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series beginning on July 1. The opening fixture will be played at Edgbaston on July 14, while the final match is scheduled at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 19.

India's Tour of England, 2026 (ODI Series)

DayDateTime (IST)MatchVenue
Tuesday14-Jul-2615:301st ODIEdgbaston
Thursday16-Jul-2617:302nd ODISophia Gardens
Sunday19-Jul-2615:303rd ODILord's Cricket Ground

India's ODI Squad For England ODIs

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.  

Virat Kohli suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final because of which he even missed the Afghanistan ODIs and now a final call will be taken on his availability in England after the fitness test, scheduled on June 22.

Prasidh Krishna Replaces Varun Chakravarthy For Ireland T20Is

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Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was initially included in the T20I squad for Ireland and England, has been replaced by pacer Prasidh Krishna for the two T20Is in Ireland, as the former is still recovering from the left foot injury sustained during IPL 2026.

According to BCCI's media advisory, Chakravarthy is in the final stages of the rehabilitation process at the Centre of Excellence and will miss the Ireland tour. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who recently took a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the 3rd ODI, has been included for the two-match T20I series against Ireland.

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