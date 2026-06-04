Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open 2026: Former AS Roma Academy Graduate Seals SF Spot

Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

1/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





2/9 Italy's Flavio Cobolli returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





3/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





4/9 Italy's Flavio Cobolli returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





5/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





6/9 Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





7/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo; AP/Aurelien Morissard





8/9 Italy's Flavio Cobolli returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





9/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





