Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open 2026: Former AS Roma Academy Graduate Seals SF Spot
An Italian man will be in the French Open final and it’s not Jannik Sinner. Not Lorenzo Musetti, either. Flavio Cobolli beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal and will next face one of two fellow Italians, Matteo Arnaldi or Matteo Berrettini — who were playing later. That means that either Cobolli or someone named Matteo will play in Sunday’s final. While Sinner and Musetti were both in the last four a year ago, they were on opposite sides of the draw, meaning it will mark the first all-Italian men’s semifinal in Grand Slam history on Friday. It’s been exactly 50 years since an Italian man won the French Open and 1976 champion Adriano Panatta was asked before the tournament to present the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy this year.
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