Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open 2026: Former AS Roma Academy Graduate Seals SF Spot

An Italian man will be in the French Open final and it’s not Jannik Sinner. Not Lorenzo Musetti, either. Flavio Cobolli beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal and will next face one of two fellow Italians, Matteo Arnaldi or Matteo Berrettini — who were playing later. That means that either Cobolli or someone named Matteo will play in Sunday’s final. While Sinner and Musetti were both in the last four a year ago, they were on opposite sides of the draw, meaning it will mark the first all-Italian men’s semifinal in Grand Slam history on Friday. It’s been exactly 50 years since an Italian man won the French Open and 1976 champion Adriano Panatta was asked before the tournament to present the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy this year.

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French Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Flavio Cobolli
Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open: Flavio Cobolli vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Flavio Cobolli
Italy's Flavio Cobolli returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026: Flavio Cobolli vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Flavio Cobolli
Italy's Flavio Cobolli returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Canadas Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italys Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Flavio Cobolli vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Flavio Cobolli
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo; AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Flavio Cobolli vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Italy's Flavio Cobolli returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Flavio Cobolli
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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