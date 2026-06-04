Centre Preps Delimitation Push, Eyes New Bill Before 2029 Elections

The Central Government is preparing to introduce a new bill for the delimitation of parliamentary and state assembly constituencies before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
The exercise will use fresh population data from the upcoming census to redraw boundaries and readjust the number of seats for more equitable representation.
The move is expected to significantly alter the political map of India, with states having higher population growth likely to gain more seats.
The Centre is actively preparing for a comprehensive delimitation exercise and is likely to bring a fresh bill in Parliament well before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections to redraw the boundaries of Lok Sabha and state assembly constituencies.
According to sources, the government wants to complete the entire delimitation process in a time-bound manner so that the new electoral map is ready well ahead of the next general elections. The delimitation will be carried out on the basis of the latest census figures, which are expected to show major shifts in population distribution across states.
Delimitation involves readjusting the number of seats and redrawing constituency boundaries to ensure that each seat has roughly equal population. The last delimitation exercise was conducted in 2002 based on the 2001 census. Since then, there has been a freeze on the number of seats, which is set to end after the new census data is published.
The upcoming delimitation is being seen as a politically sensitive and transformative exercise. Southern states, which have successfully controlled population growth, are expected to see relatively smaller increases in seats, while northern and central states with higher population growth are likely to gain more representation.
The government is expected to constitute a Delimitation Commission soon after the census results are out. Senior officials have already begun internal discussions on the roadmap, legal framework, and possible political consultations with various parties.
Opposition parties, particularly from southern states, have already voiced concerns that the delimitation should not be based solely on population but should also consider developmental indicators. The Centre, however, is expected to push ahead with the exercise citing constitutional requirements for equitable representation.
This development is likely to dominate political discourse in the coming months as it will have far-reaching consequences on the future political landscape of the country.