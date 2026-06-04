IT Hub Pune: More Than 700 Employees Left Jobless After Alleged Scam

Pavanjit Mane from the Forum for IT Employees told reporters that many interns and employees from the company reached out to the forum with complaints of pending salary since January in some cases. He said “The company started in August last year. Initially, it paid salaries to freshers and then from January, no one has been paid any salary. The owners kept them, giving new dates for salaries every time the employees approached them. But they never kept their word…The interns and freshers have not been paid salaries for months. Cheques issued to them have bounced”