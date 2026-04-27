Navi Mumbai E-Service Centre Operator Booked for ₹20 Lakh Loan Scam

Thane Police have registered a case against an e-service centre operator in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating several people of more than Rs 20 lakh under the pretext of arranging business loans from a bank, officials said on Monday.

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Operator Booked for ₹20 Lakh Loan Scam
Thane Police have registered a case against an e-service centre operator in Navi Mumbai Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A case was registered against an e-service centre in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating several people of more than Rs 20 lakh.

  • The accused promised loans to people under the 'Stand-Up India' scheme as said by the police.

  • The accused allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh as documentation, processing and file-making charges for sanctioning the loan.

For a 32-year-old delivery worker in Karanjade, the path to a better life seemed to run directly through the local e-service centre. Like many others in the Panvel area, he held the modest ambition of starting his own business, a goal that felt within reach when the centre’s operator promised him a Rs 42 lakh loan under the government’s ‘Stand-Up India’ scheme.

Today, that dream has been replaced by a police report and a missing bank balance.

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the operator of the ‘e-seva kendra’ for allegedly defrauding 18 individuals of a combined Rs 20.81 lakh. The scam was as simple as it was cruel: the accused would verify a victim’s credit score to establish a veneer of legitimacy, then demand "processing fees" and "documentation charges" to secure the funds.

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A Two-Year Deception

The primary complainant, the delivery worker, didn't lose his money overnight. In a heartbreaking display of persistence, he paid Rs 3.5 lakh in small instalments over the course of two years, believing each payment brought him closer to his new life.

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The charade only ended when the accused shuttered the centre and turned off his phone. When the victim went searching for answers, he found a community of people in the same position. From small-time traders who lost Rs 28,000 to those who were swindled out of nearly Rs 3 lakh, the victims shared a common bond: they had trusted a local service provider to help them navigate the complexities of government banking.

The Vanishing Act

The Panvel police station confirmed that a case of cheating was officially filed this past Saturday. However, by the time the authorities were alerted, the operator had already vanished.

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"He told me my credit score was perfect for the loan," one victim recalled. "I thought I was finally getting a break. Now, I’m just wondering how I’ll get back what I’ve already paid."

As the search for the accused continues, the incident serves as a grim warning to aspiring entrepreneurs. While the digital expansion of banking services has made financial schemes more accessible, it has also provided a new platform for predators to exploit the hope and hard work of those looking for a way up.

For the 18 residents of Panvel, the wait for justice begins—not just for the money they lost, but for the years of effort they invested in a promise that was never meant to be kept.

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