Navi Mumbai E-Service Centre Operator Booked for ₹20 Lakh Loan Scam

Summary of this article
A case was registered against an e-service centre in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating several people of more than Rs 20 lakh.
The accused promised loans to people under the 'Stand-Up India' scheme as said by the police.
The accused allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh as documentation, processing and file-making charges for sanctioning the loan.
For a 32-year-old delivery worker in Karanjade, the path to a better life seemed to run directly through the local e-service centre. Like many others in the Panvel area, he held the modest ambition of starting his own business, a goal that felt within reach when the centre’s operator promised him a Rs 42 lakh loan under the government’s ‘Stand-Up India’ scheme.
Today, that dream has been replaced by a police report and a missing bank balance.
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the operator of the ‘e-seva kendra’ for allegedly defrauding 18 individuals of a combined Rs 20.81 lakh. The scam was as simple as it was cruel: the accused would verify a victim’s credit score to establish a veneer of legitimacy, then demand "processing fees" and "documentation charges" to secure the funds.
A Two-Year Deception
The primary complainant, the delivery worker, didn't lose his money overnight. In a heartbreaking display of persistence, he paid Rs 3.5 lakh in small instalments over the course of two years, believing each payment brought him closer to his new life.
The charade only ended when the accused shuttered the centre and turned off his phone. When the victim went searching for answers, he found a community of people in the same position. From small-time traders who lost Rs 28,000 to those who were swindled out of nearly Rs 3 lakh, the victims shared a common bond: they had trusted a local service provider to help them navigate the complexities of government banking.
The Vanishing Act
The Panvel police station confirmed that a case of cheating was officially filed this past Saturday. However, by the time the authorities were alerted, the operator had already vanished.
"He told me my credit score was perfect for the loan," one victim recalled. "I thought I was finally getting a break. Now, I’m just wondering how I’ll get back what I’ve already paid."
As the search for the accused continues, the incident serves as a grim warning to aspiring entrepreneurs. While the digital expansion of banking services has made financial schemes more accessible, it has also provided a new platform for predators to exploit the hope and hard work of those looking for a way up.
For the 18 residents of Panvel, the wait for justice begins—not just for the money they lost, but for the years of effort they invested in a promise that was never meant to be kept.