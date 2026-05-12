CIDCO razes over 5,800 illegal structures in Navi Mumbai in 2 years; reclaims 110 hectares land

As the land is swiftly put up for auction or designated for the Metro and NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area) projects, the landscape of Thane and Raigad is being physically rewritten. The strategy is proactive and, at times, ruthless—driven by the belief that for Navi Mumbai to truly take flight as a global hub, its foundation must be cleared of the legal and literal rubble that has hindered its growth for decades. For the citizens watching the skyline change, the message is unmistakable: the era of "squatters' rights" is being replaced by the rigid, concrete lines of a planned future.