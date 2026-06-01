Marco Rubio Leads Push For Lebanon Ceasefire Amid Israeli Offensive

Marco Rubio is leading US-backed efforts for a fresh Israel-Lebanon ceasefire amid renewed fighting.
Israel’s military advance into southern Lebanon has drawn criticism from France, the UK and Germany.
The conflict is rooted in decades of Israel-Hezbollah tensions, including wars in 1982 and 2006 and renewed clashes after October 2023.
Marco Rubio is leading diplomatic efforts to consolidate a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, with Lebanese media reporting that a possible breakthrough could emerge as early as Tuesday.
According to Lebanese broadcaster LBCI, progress in the negotiations could be announced following a fresh round of talks between Lebanese and Israeli representatives.
The administration of Donald Trump has reportedly proposed a new ceasefire framework aimed at reducing tensions after renewed clashes in southern Lebanon. Multiple reports said the diplomatic push is also linked to wider US efforts to stabilise the region amid ongoing negotiations involving Iran.
According to Axios, Rubio held discussions over the past 48 hours with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the initiative.
Israeli Advance Draws International Criticism
The diplomatic push comes amid a renewed Israeli military advance in southern Lebanon. On Saturday, the Israeli military announced that its forces had captured the strategic Beaufort hilltop near Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli troops had returned to the site decades after the 1982 conflict in Lebanon.
The offensive has triggered criticism from several European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council and said “nothing justifies the major escalation underway in south Lebanon”.
UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that the military operation was “eroding space for diplomacy”, while German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed concern over Israel’s push deeper into southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli authorities had contacted officials in Loubiyeh and other southern towns asking residents to evacuate.
Conflict Rooted In Decades Of Tension
The latest escalation follows decades of conflict between Israel and armed groups operating in southern Lebanon.
Israel first invaded Lebanon in 1982 during Operation Galilee against the Palestine Liberation Organization and maintained a military presence in southern Lebanon until 2000, when it withdrew following pressure from Hezbollah.
A second major conflict erupted in 2006 and ended with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandated that areas south of the Litani River remain free of armed groups other than the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers.
Following the October 7, 2023 attacks, Hezbollah began launching strikes against Israel in support of Palestinians. A brief ceasefire brokered in 2024 later collapsed in early 2026, paving the way for the current Israeli ground operation.