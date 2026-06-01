Telangana Bans Cash Wage Payments, Extends Minimum Wage Protection To Gig Workers

Under the revised structure, minimum wages in Zone I have increased across all skill categories. The minimum wage for unskilled labour has risen from Rs 12,750 to Rs 16,000, while semi-skilled workers will receive at least Rs 17,000, up from Rs 13,152. For skilled workers, the minimum wage has increased from Rs 13,772 to Rs 18,500, while highly skilled workers will receive Rs 20,000, up from Rs 14,607.