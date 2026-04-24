Delhi Heatwave: Union Demands 12 pm to 3 pm Work Halt for Gig Workers

Failure to meet platform expectations, refusal of work, acts of dissent and organising, customer complaints, or system glitches can potentially trigger lockouts, temporary deactivations, or suppressed orders, disciplining workers even as they struggle to meet impossible expectations. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Failure to meet platform expectations, refusal of work, acts of dissent and organising, customer complaints, or system glitches can potentially trigger lockouts, temporary deactivations, or suppressed orders, disciplining workers even as they struggle to meet impossible expectations. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times