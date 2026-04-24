Delhi Heatwave: Union Demands 12 pm to 3 pm Work Halt for Gig Workers

Summary of this article
Union seeks a halt to gig work between noon and 3 pm during peak heat hours.
Delivery riders and drivers face rising risks of dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke.
Calls made for rest shelters, drinking water and protective gear from platforms.
Delhi-NCR’s early summer heatwave is tightening its grip, making outdoor work punishing, especially in the afternoon.
Concern is mounting for lakhs of gig workers who continue to work on the streets as temperatures climb. With the India Meteorological Department predicting highs above 44°C in the coming days, conditions are likely to worsen.
The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has urged the Delhi government to act, noting that current temperatures of 40°C to 42°C feel even harsher because of humidity.
The union says delivery riders, cab drivers and other app-based workers are spending long hours outside without proper rest or protection, increasing the danger of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
It has called for a pause in work between noon and 3 pm, when the heat is most severe, along with shaded rest spots, drinking water and emergency medical support.
The group also wants faster implementation of promised Budget measures such as rest facilities and Atal canteens, while asking platforms to provide breathable clothing and other heat-safe gear. Extra protections for women workers, including clean rest areas and sanitation facilities, have also been sought.