Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata Home Searched In Fraud Probe, TMC Alleges Political Vendetta

Police and central forces searched the TMC MP’s Kalighat residence for over four hours, prompting allegations of political targeting from the party.

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 12, 2026, Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials serve a notice outside the residence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with an investigation of an alleged provocative statement made by him during a poll rally in West Bengal. Photo: PTI