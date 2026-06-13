Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata Home Searched In Fraud Probe, TMC Alleges Political Vendetta

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:

Police and central forces searched the TMC MP’s Kalighat residence for over four hours, prompting allegations of political targeting from the party.

Abhishek Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee home search Kalighat residence search
In this screengrab from a video posted on June 12, 2026, Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials serve a notice outside the residence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with an investigation of an alleged provocative statement made by him during a poll rally in West Bengal. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Police searched Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in connection with an alleged financial fraud case.

  • The TMC alleged the operation was politically motivated and targeted opposition leaders.

  • The BJP rejected the allegations, saying investigative agencies act independently and on evidence.

A police search at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence early on Saturday sparked a fresh political confrontation in West Bengal, with the TMC alleging that the operation was part of a campaign of political vendetta against its leaders by West Bengal’s BJP government.

The search was carried out in connection with an alleged financial fraud case and drew sharp criticism from the TMC, which accused investigative agencies of targeting its leaders. According to PTI, the operation began shortly after 3 am and prompted former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to visit the Diamond Harbour MP’s residence.

Police personnel from Paschim Medinipur’s Salboni Police Station, assisted by Kolkata Police and accompanied by central forces, conducted the operation at Banerjee’s Kalighat home, officials said. The overall operation continued for more than four hours, reported PTI.

In a post on X, the TMC said, “Political vendetta gets from bad to worse.”

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to the families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI
Abhishek Banerjee Attack: Four Arrested in Sonarpur Mob Assault Case

By Outlook News Desk

Kolkata: Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials at Trinamool Congress's central party office-cum-residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, as a part of its probe into the controversy surrounding alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs, which has triggered a split in the party, in Kalighat area, Kolkata, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. - PTI
TMC Split: CID Searches Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Residence Over Forged Signature Row

By Outlook News Desk

Several party leaders echoed the allegation, accusing the BJP government of misusing investigative agencies to target the Diamond Harbour MP.

According to PTI, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose detailed the sequence of events in a post on X. She claimed police arrived at the residence around 3 am and that a disaster management team was subsequently brought in to break open locks before the search commenced.

Related Content
West Bengal: Police Search Abhishek's Kolkata Residence for Over 4 hours - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Kolkata: Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials at Trinamool Congress's central party office-cum-residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, as a part of its probe into the controversy surrounding alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs, which has triggered a split in the party, in Kalighat area, Kolkata, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. - PTI
TMC Clarifies Kalighat Meet Was Not for All MLAs Amid Low Turnout Row - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mamata Says BJP Will Be ‘Removed From Centre’; Abhishek Defies Demolition Notice - Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee

Ghose said the search covered areas “from the second floor to the terrace” and lasted for about 90 minutes. Her account referred to the search phase of the operation, while officials said the overall exercise continued for more than four hours.

She further claimed that the seizure report prepared after the operation recorded “NIL”, alleging that investigators found no incriminating material.

“No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING,” she wrote.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the operation amounted to “political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture” and claimed that leaders refusing to submit to the BJP were being selectively targeted.

Describing the episode as a “disgraceful attack on an opposition leader”, Ghose accused the ruling party at the Centre of employing “vindictive” tactics against its political opponents.

Moving the court of Justice Kausik Chanda, Banerjee's counsel Kalyan Banerjee sought an urgent hearing, stating that the CID had raided the Diamond Harbour MP's office on Tuesday in his absence. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Calcutta HC To Hear Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against CID Action In Signature Forgery Case

By Outlook News Desk

Abhishek Banerjee And 5 Other TMC Leaders - null
Former TMC Minister Files Police Complaint Against Abhishek Banerjee, Senior Cop

By Outlook News Desk

The TMC has repeatedly alleged that central and state investigative agencies are being used to harass opposition leaders. The BJP has rejected the charge, maintaining that agencies function independently and act on the basis of evidence, PTI reported.

Saturday’s search triggered a fresh round of political confrontation in the state, with the opposition party projecting it as another instance of alleged political targeting of one of its senior leaders, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories