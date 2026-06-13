Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata Home Searched In Fraud Probe, TMC Alleges Political Vendetta

Police searched Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in connection with an alleged financial fraud case.
The TMC alleged the operation was politically motivated and targeted opposition leaders.
The BJP rejected the allegations, saying investigative agencies act independently and on evidence.
A police search at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence early on Saturday sparked a fresh political confrontation in West Bengal, with the TMC alleging that the operation was part of a campaign of political vendetta against its leaders by West Bengal’s BJP government.
The search was carried out in connection with an alleged financial fraud case and drew sharp criticism from the TMC, which accused investigative agencies of targeting its leaders. According to PTI, the operation began shortly after 3 am and prompted former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to visit the Diamond Harbour MP’s residence.
Police personnel from Paschim Medinipur’s Salboni Police Station, assisted by Kolkata Police and accompanied by central forces, conducted the operation at Banerjee’s Kalighat home, officials said. The overall operation continued for more than four hours, reported PTI.
In a post on X, the TMC said, “Political vendetta gets from bad to worse.”
Several party leaders echoed the allegation, accusing the BJP government of misusing investigative agencies to target the Diamond Harbour MP.
According to PTI, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose detailed the sequence of events in a post on X. She claimed police arrived at the residence around 3 am and that a disaster management team was subsequently brought in to break open locks before the search commenced.
Ghose said the search covered areas “from the second floor to the terrace” and lasted for about 90 minutes. Her account referred to the search phase of the operation, while officials said the overall exercise continued for more than four hours.
She further claimed that the seizure report prepared after the operation recorded “NIL”, alleging that investigators found no incriminating material.
“No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING,” she wrote.
The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the operation amounted to “political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture” and claimed that leaders refusing to submit to the BJP were being selectively targeted.
Describing the episode as a “disgraceful attack on an opposition leader”, Ghose accused the ruling party at the Centre of employing “vindictive” tactics against its political opponents.
Saturday’s search triggered a fresh round of political confrontation in the state, with the opposition party projecting it as another instance of alleged political targeting of one of its senior leaders, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)