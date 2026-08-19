CBI Arrests I&B Ministry Official In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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CBI alleges the official demanded ₹15 lakh to expedite a private company’s contract renewal and later agreed to accept ₹10 lakh through his wife

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CBI Arrests I&B Ministry Official In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case
CBI Arrests I&B Ministry Official In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case Photo: Pexels| Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy Controller of Accounts working as an Independent Financial Advisor in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in an alleged bribery case.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Choudhary, was booked by the agency on August 18 following a complaint alleging that he had demanded ₹15 lakh to expedite the renewal of a contract.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi - | Photo- PTI
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According to the CBI, Choudhary later agreed to accept ₹10 lakh from the complainant after negotiations to process the renewal file of a private company’s contract, which was pending before him.

The agency laid a trap on August 18 and caught Choudhary while he was allegedly accepting the ₹10 lakh bribe through his wife.

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