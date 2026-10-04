Cornell Rape Allegations: University To Take ‘Serious Look’ At Fraternities, Sororities

Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff says the university will reassess fraternities and sororities while seeking greater accountability, transparency and safety.
A student alleges that several Chi Phi members drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2024; the accused men have denied the allegations.
The controversy has widened beyond Cornell to include New York’s investigation and broader questions about Greek life and institutional responses to sexual-assault complaints.
On Cornell University’s sprawling campus in Ithaca, New York, fraternity houses have long been part of the architecture of student life—places associated with friendship, belonging and the rituals of college. Now, they have become the focus of a difficult question: what happens when belonging begins to blur individual responsibility?
Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said on Saturday that the university would take a “serious look” at the role of fraternities and sororities on campus, following renewed outrage over a student’s allegations that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by several members of the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024. The allegations are the subject of a civil lawsuit, while the accused men have denied wrongdoing.
A Campus Forced To Look Inward
The case has unsettled Cornell well beyond the walls of the fraternity house where the alleged assault took place. In a video message to the university community, Kotlikoff acknowledged that Cornell must do better and said officials would seek the views of students, alumni and others on how to preserve what is valuable about Greek life while strengthening individual accountability, transparency and safety.
The woman filed a civil lawsuit last month against Cornell, seven fraternity members, Chi Phi and others. She alleges that several fraternity members drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2024. The accused men have denied the allegations, which have not been tested in a criminal trial.
Cornell has defended its handling of the case, saying it conducted a comprehensive investigation and imposed disciplinary measures, including expulsions. The university also barred Chi Phi from campus. But the lawsuit has intensified questions over whether the institution did enough—and whether its response was communicated clearly enough to the community.
Beyond one fraternity house
The controversy has now widened from the actions allegedly taken inside one fraternity house to the culture surrounding Greek life itself.
Kotlikoff said fraternities and sororities can offer friendship, mentorship and a sense of community, but stressed that membership in a group can never diminish an individual’s responsibility to protect others. He promised greater transparency about Cornell’s actions concerning the 2024 incident and said the university would create more opportunities for students and other members of the community to question its leadership.
The case has also moved beyond Cornell. New York state officials have appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to investigate the allegations, after Governor Kathy Hochul said she had lost confidence in the local prosecutor’s handling of the case. The renewed scrutiny has placed both university procedures and the wider system for responding to sexual-assault complaints under examination.
For Cornell, the question is no longer simply what happened in 2024. It is what the university does with the questions that have lingered since—and whether a promise to look inward can change what happens behind fraternity-house doors.