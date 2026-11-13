Netflix Launches Russell Brand Doc Following Comedian’s Rape Conviction

Russell Brand Conviction

Brand was convicted of raping a woman—then 21—at his North London mansion in Hampstead, having met her at his 2009 Hammersmith Apollo stand-up show. His additional sexual assault convictions stem from three separate incidents: forcing a Channel 4 employee to give him a massage in 2009, groping a Capital Radio worker in a corridor in 2005, and assaulting a third complainant, though he was acquitted of subsequently raping her in a toilet. Ultimately, Brand was cleared of two counts of rape and a single count of attempted indecent assault.