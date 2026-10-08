On September 28, the Supreme Court, taking suo motu cognisance of the recent national capital region cases, noted that the Aastha Kunj assault had brought to light earlier complaints of sexual harassment faced by students of Lady Shri Ram College. The court said that those complaints had failed to prompt the police or the local administration to correct security lapses. It also pointed to poor illumination, inadequate surveillance and lax patrolling in public spaces, drawing a painful parallel with the 2012 Nirbhaya case. That parallel may be the most uncomfortable part of the present moment. The question after Nirbhaya was how to change the system. The question now is why so many of the same failures are still visible.