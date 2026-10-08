Interview | Andhra Health Minister: 'We Shifted Our Approach From Population Control to Care'

A.

The policy acknowledges the fiscal and political implications of demographic shifts. In India’s federal structure, population numbers influence political representation and finance commission allocations. States that successfully stabilised their populations early risk being penalised. While protecting Andhra Pradesh’s political voice is a legitimate concern, our primary driver is the socio-economic well-being of our citizens and ensuring the state’s economic future. The policy is about demographic resilience, not just political arithmetic. It is about equity and federalism. Encouraging families to have more children is a sovereign demographic choice based on our own socio-economic realities. We are not asking people to have more children just for political seats; we are asking them to have the children they want to have, supported by the state.