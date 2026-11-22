India and China concluded their second round of Corps Commander-level talks on tensions along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier.
The discussions began on November 8 and continued for nearly 10 days, with a short break.
The talks focused on engagement rules, preventing friction between troops, keeping communication channels open and reducing tensions before winter.
India and China have concluded a second round of Corps Commander-level talks aimed at easing tensions along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh before winter.
The talks began on November 8, shortly after Diwali, and continued for nearly 10 days, with a brief break in between, Indian Express reported.
Talks Aimed At Easing Tensions
Lt Gen Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Army’s III Corps, also known as the Spear Corps, led the Indian delegation. The Corps is headquartered at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland. Lt Gen Girish Kalia met his Chinese counterpart and other officers, with a Ministry of External Affairs official also present, Indian Express reported.
The discussions focused on setting rules for engagement, preventing friction between troops on the ground, keeping communication channels open and reducing tensions. Both sides have deployed large numbers of troops in the area.
Winter conditions along the Line of Actual Control are severe and make it difficult to sustain troops and maintain supply lines. The talks were intended to address tensions before those conditions worsen.
The two countries held their first Corps Commander-level talks in the eastern sector on September 6 and 7. The meeting took place at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point. Wacha, in the Kibithoo sector, is India’s easternmost border personnel meeting point. The talks followed reports of tension in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district.
Diplomatic And Military Engagement
In August, two weeks before the first round of military talks, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. The two are the special representatives for boundary discussions between India and China.
In October, shortly before his retirement, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Kapur said Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh.
Responding to Kapur’s remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs said the situation along the LAC “gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns”. It added that “maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations”.
Former Chief of Defence Staff Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) has said the boundary remains unsettled. Differing perceptions of the border, infrastructure construction and force multipliers create “the possibility of friction and escalation”, he said, adding that the situation requires vigilance, credible capabilities, clear agreements and consistent adherence to them.