China Draws Down PLA Forces Along LAC, But India Keeps Its Guard Up: Defence Ministry Report

Saurabh Sharma
Saurabh Sharma
Published at:

PLA pullback eases pressure, but India keeps a robust LAC posture amid renewed Arunachal tensions.

image Prefer on Google
india china border dispute
China Draws Down PLA Forces Along LAC, But India Keeps Its Guard Up: Defence Ministry Report | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • PLA deployment declined significantly along India’s northern borders in 2025.

  • Indian Army remains robustly deployed and prepared for emerging contingencies.

  • Arunachal tensions persist, despite renewed military and diplomatic engagement between India and China.

As India and China seek to stabilise ties after years of military tensions, especially after the deadly Galwan clash in 2020, the Ministry of Defence's latest assessment points to a mixed picture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which highlights that Chinese troop deployment has declined significantly but adds that deployment of the Indian Army remains "robust".   

The assessment assumes added significance as the MoD's Annual Report 2025-26 was released on September 13, coinciding with the conclusion of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.  

Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping - via X/ @narendramodi
Xi Jinping Skips PM Narendra Modi’s BRICS Gala Dinner

By Outlook News Desk

On the same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping departed the national capital after completing his one-day visit to India — his first trip to the country in seven years. Xi had arrived on Saturday to attend the two-day BRICS Summit and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its sidelines. 

The Army chapter of the report says that 2025 witnessed a “significant reduction” in the deployment of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) opposite India’s northern borders.  

According to the report, "the year 2025 witnessed a significant reduction in the deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Forces opposite Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade size forces each deployed in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in traditional training areas." 

Related Content
Representational Photo - ANI
China's Central Military Commission member Liu Zhenli - | Reuters
Ajit Doval and Wang Yi are set to hold the 25th round of India-China Special Representatives talks in Beijing. - X
NSA Ajit Doval Heads To Beijing Today For India-China Border Talks - File Photo

At the same time, the Indian Army has not interpreted the reduction as grounds for lowering its guard. 

“The deployment of IA in all sectors along the LAC is robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency,” the report says.  

Representational Photo - ANI
India, China Hold Corps Commander-Level Talks Along LAC In Arunachal Pradesh

By PTI

The assessment comes nearly six years after the 2020 eastern Ladakh crisis, which dramatically transformed the military posture of both the Asian countries along the battle lines. 

Although there has been a series of diplomatic, political and military engagements between the two sides in the past two years, the two sides are still locked up in a boundary question.   

It is pertinent to note here that the developments in Arunachal Pradesh in recent weeks underline why the reduction in PLA deployment cannot be equated with the disappearance of border friction. 

Last week, India and China held their first-ever senior military commander-level meeting in the eastern sector. 

The meeting was held at the Wacha-Damai Border Personnel Meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kibithoo sector.  

The meetings, which took place just days before President Xi's arrival, were confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs and came amid reports of tension and a face-off in the Taksing sector of Arunachal Pradesh. 

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories