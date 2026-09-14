Rajasthan Municipal Poll Results: BJP Leads In Jaipur As Congress Wins Sikar, Jhalawar

BJP led in Jaipur as Congress secured victories in Sikar and Jhalawar.
AAP won a clear majority in Baran, while BJP took Barmer and Churu.
Counting continued across Rajasthan amid tight security at designated centres.
Counting of votes for councillor posts in Rajasthan's urban local bodies began on Monday, with results being declared from several municipal bodies across the state amid tight security.
A total of 10,245 councillors are set to be elected across 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots, as PTI reported.
Polling was held in two phases. The first phase covered 162 urban local bodies on September 9 and recorded a turnout of 76.42%. The remaining 147 bodies voted on September 11, with turnout recorded at 70.68%
BJP Leads In Jaipur
The BJP has won 57 of the 108 Jaipur wards for which results have been declared so far. The Congress has secured 40 wards, while other candidates and parties have won 11.
The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has 150 wards. Counting is underway at the Bhawani Niketan College counting centre.
Congress leaders met the Jaipur District Collector over alleged discrepancies in the results. Rajasthan Congress Legislative Party Chief Whip Rafeek Khan said the party had raised concerns over information circulating on social media and sought verification wherever discrepancies were reported.
Khan said the party would seek rechecking wherever there was a difference between the information being circulated and the official results.
Congress candidate Manmohan Gurjar also won Ward 51 of Sanganer by around 1,700-1,800 votes.
Speaking to news agency ANI after his victory, Gurjar said the win had come on the party symbol and promised development work in Sanganer. He also said Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who is from Sanganer, was “like a brother” to him.
Gurjar said development work had faced obstacles and that he would speak with Sharma to revive and redevelop Sanganer.
Congress Wins Sikar, Jhalawar
Congress secured a clear majority in Sikar, winning 38 of the 65 wards. The BJP won 22, independents four and the RLP one.
In Jhalawar, Congress won 29 of 45 wards, while the BJP secured 13. Independents won two wards and the AAP one. The BJP secured a majority in Barmer after 15 years, winning 29 of the 55 wards.
In Baran, the AAP won 31 of 60 wards, securing a clear majority. Congress won 18, the BJP nine and independents two. In Churu, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 30 of 60 wards. Congress won 24, while independents secured six wards.
BJP Defends Training Of New Councillors
BJP State General Secretary Sharwan Singh Bagdi defended the party's training programme for newly elected representatives.
Speaking to ANI, Bagdi said the exercise was not “baadabandi” but a standard organisational process aimed at helping representatives understand how to function within the BJP's organisational framework.
He said the training focused on enabling the newly elected representatives to serve the public and contribute to city development. The programme, he added, would continue until the boards were fully constituted.
Independent councillor Dinesh Kanwat, meanwhile, said his victory showed that voters appreciated “good work”.
Speaking to ANI, Kanwat said an independent candidate did not necessarily need a political party if they had a track record of work. He added that future decisions and strategic plans should be taken in consultation with party workers.
( This is a developing story.)