'Diesel Supply Risks': Trump Asks Ukraine To Hold Fire On Russian Refineries

Donald Trump said he had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to target Russian diesel plants and refineries.
Trump suggested that Ukrainian strikes were making it harder for Russian diesel to reach markets and could contribute to higher prices.
Trump said the US was rapidly rebuilding its weapons stockpile and producing more Patriot systems, while European NATO allies could also provide weapons to Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump said Monday he had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to target Russian diesel plants and refineries, arguing that attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure were affecting diesel supplies and hurting the world. Trump made the remarks during a gaggle with reporters as he was asked about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Asked which of the Russia-Ukraine and other ongoing wars could end sooner, Trump focused on the impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities and said he had raised the issue with Zelenskyy.
What Did Trump Say About Ukraine's Strikes On Russian Refineries?
Trump said Russia supplies a significant amount of diesel and that Russian plants were being hit by Ukraine. “I’ve asked President Zelenskyy not to hit the diesel plants, refineries,” he said.
“Trump linked the attacks to difficulties in getting diesel out of Russia and suggested that this could be contributing to higher diesel prices. Diesel is being driven up by the fact that it's having a hard time coming out of Russia and that's a case that hurts the world,” he said.
Trump was asked if Zelenskyy would will get his patriots and the licensing that he wants. He said, “far less sophisticated.”
“We have a big stockpile of certain weapons. A lot of them are virtually unlimited. We have a very big stockpile. When it comes to the elite, a lot of that was given to Ukraine, but we're making it very rapidly right now. We're building up our stockpile very fast. Right now we're making more patriots than we've ever made and plants are literally not just working overtime. Plants are literally being made to make Patriots and others. The Patriots, the feds, the Tomahawks, plans are being made for each so rather than just overtime and one very big plan. [It is] to be a big thing because it's a lot less expensive than sending up Patriots and the laser is a big thing,” he added.
What Did Trump Say About US Weapons For Ukraine?
Trump was asked whether Zelensky would get the Patriot systems and equipment he wants, as well as whether European NATO allies could provide Ukraine with weapons from their own stockpiles.
Trump said the US has a large stockpile and is rapidly rebuilding it.
“So far doesn't have the distance, but it'll soon have the distance. My uncle at MIT was a big laser guy, believe it or not, a long time ago said lasers is going to be the future, and I guess it's turning out to be. Once you have the equipment, the laser beam itself is very inexpensive, almost nothing. And yeah, we're getting close. The lasers are very, very good for already for certain types of of missiles, certain slower missiles. I think the laser is going to be the future because because rather than spending a lot of money, as good as they are, virtually 100% accurate, the laser is a lot less expensive,” he said.