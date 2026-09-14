'Diesel Supply Risks': Trump Asks Ukraine To Hold Fire On Russian Refineries

“We have a big stockpile of certain weapons. A lot of them are virtually unlimited. We have a very big stockpile. When it comes to the elite, a lot of that was given to Ukraine, but we're making it very rapidly right now. We're building up our stockpile very fast. Right now we're making more patriots than we've ever made and plants are literally not just working overtime. Plants are literally being made to make Patriots and others. The Patriots, the feds, the Tomahawks, plans are being made for each so rather than just overtime and one very big plan. [It is] to be a big thing because it's a lot less expensive than sending up Patriots and the laser is a big thing,” he added.