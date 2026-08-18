Russia Says UK Will ‘Pay’ For Arming Ukraine With Drones

Russia warned Britain it would face consequences over its support for Ukraine
Moscow linked the warning to reports of UK-made drones used in strikes on Russia
Britain defended its military support for Ukraine and announced expanded drone assistance
Russia has warned Britain it will face consequences over its alleged supply of drones to Ukraine, accusing London of deliberately escalating the war after reports that British-made drones were used in strikes deep inside Russian territory.
In a statement, the Russian Embassy in London said reports that Ukraine was using British drones for long-range attacks showed that the UK was "deliberately opting for an escalation of the Ukraine crisis".
The embassy accused Britain of acting as an "accomplice and co-perpetrator" in what it called Ukrainian "terrorist attacks" and said London's actions would "inevitably carry consequences for which it will have to answer".
"The deeper its involvement in the conflict and the greater its support for Kiev's terrorist machinery, the higher the price it will pay," the embassy said.
UK Defends Ukraine Support
Britain's Ministry of Defence did not confirm specific reports that British-made drones had been used in attacks on Russia, but reiterated its commitment to supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion, according to the BBC.
The UK has significantly expanded its drone assistance to Ukraine. In June, the government announced a £752 million package that includes 150,000 Ukrainian-produced drones and more than 350 air-defence missiles and radars to be delivered by the end of 2026.
The package is funded through Britain's £2.26 billion Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration loan to Ukraine and is intended to strengthen Ukraine's air defences and domestic defence production. The UK also said the support would help Ukraine defend itself against Russian missile and drone attacks.
Ukrainian Strikes On Russia
The Russian warning followed a major Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region on Sunday. Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 822 Ukrainian drones across the country.
Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to target Russian military and economic infrastructure far from the front line. The latest strikes and Moscow's response have added to concerns over the growing role of Western-supplied technology in Ukraine's ability to conduct attacks deep inside Russia.
Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries that military support for Ukraine could make them parties to the conflict. The latest statement specifically targets Britain's growing role in supplying drones and other military equipment to Kyiv.