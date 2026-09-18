Russia Elections 2026: Ukraine Launches 350+ Drones At Moscow As Polls Open

The three-day election for all 450 seats in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, comes as Ukraine continues to use drone attacks to bring the impact of the conflict home to Russians, while Russian forces carry out air strikes against Ukraine's economic and military infrastructure. According to Al Jazeera, the election is being closely watched for signs of public support and frustration over the conflict, although parties and candidates openly opposed to the war have largely been excluded from the ballot.