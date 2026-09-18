Myanmar Drone Training Accused VanDyke Gets Default Bail After NIA Omits UAPA From Chargesheet

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court granted US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke default bail in an NIA case linked to alleged drone-warfare training in Myanmar
The NIA initially booked the accused under Section 18 of the UAPA but later filed its chargesheet under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 without invoking UAPA provisions
The NIA says its UAPA investigation remains open, while the court said the six Ukrainian accused in the case could also seek bail
A Delhi court has granted default bail to US national Matthew VanDyke in a case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over alleged training of Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups.
The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail on a personal bond of ₹ 1,00,000 and one surety of the same amount. The court also directed VanDyke to remain in Delhi and be available for investigation whenever called by the investigating officer.
The court further said the six Ukrainians accused in the same case would also have a right to bail if they file applications, according to ANI.
The NIA has filed a chargesheet against all seven foreign nationals without invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The agency had earlier booked the accused under Section 18 of the UAPA, which relates to conspiracy for terrorist activities.
What Is The Case?
The seven accused, VanDyke and six Ukrainians, were arrested in March and have been in Tihar Jail since April. The NIA had alleged that they entered Mizoram before travelling to Myanmar, where they underwent pre-scheduled training in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology.
The agency also alleged that the accused were linked to Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups and that drones and components were transported through India. It further told the court that digital evidence and witness statements pointed to a wider conspiracy involving drone warfare and armed groups in Myanmar.
The NIA subsequently filed a chargesheet invoking only Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The agency said its UAPA investigation remained open and that a supplementary chargesheet could be filed if further investigation establishes an offence under the law.
VanDyke's lawyer had earlier questioned why the NIA had dropped the UAPA provisions after initially alleging a conspiracy affecting India's national security.
Who Is Matthew VanDyke?
VanDyke, an American, describes himself on his website as the founder of Sons of Liberty International, a non-profit organisation that provides military advising and training to communities threatened by insurgency and terrorism.
His website says he participated in the 2011 Libyan Civil War, where he fought alongside Libyan rebels, was captured by forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi and spent about five and a half months in prison before escaping after the fall of a Tripoli prison. It also identifies him as a documentary filmmaker, journalist, war correspondent and commentator.
VanDyke holds a master's degree in Security Studies from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, according to his website.
The latest court order allows him to remain out on bail while the investigation continues. The six Ukrainian accused can also seek bail following the court's observation on their entitlement to do so.