Delhi Court Rejects YouTuber Ajeet Bharti's Anticipatory Bail Plea In SC/ST Act Case

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
Published at:

YouTuber Ajeet Bharti faces an SC/ST Act case over alleged casteist and abusive remarks against Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad during an August 22 YouTube broadcast

image Prefer on Google
YouTuber Ajeet Bharti
YouTuber Ajeet Bharti File Photo | X
Summary of this article

  • The court dismissed Bharti’s plea after hearing arguments from both his defence counsel and Delhi Police on the maintainability of anticipatory bail.

  • Bharti argued that his remarks were made in response to provocation involving a family member and denied making a casteist slur.

  • The case comes amid wider debates over caste-based reservations and protests against UGC equity regulations that Bharti had publicly criticised.

A Delhi court on Monday rejected YouTuber Ajeet Bharti’s anticipatory bail plea in a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. PTI reported that the case was registered in August at Delhi’s North Avenue police station after a complaint linked to alleged casteist remarks in one of his YouTube streams.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh dismissed Bharti’s plea. The complaint was filed by the Delhi unit president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), which is led by Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

The case stems from a clip from Bharti’s August 22 YouTube broadcast titled "SB79: Reservation Hatao Andolan Nautanki & More | Saptahik Bakaiti". He was accused of making casteist, abusive and objectionable remarks. The matter has drawn attention because the SC/ST Act can limit anticipatory bail in applicable cases and carries criminal penalties.

Hindutva Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody In Assault Case - X
Hindutva Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody In Assault Case

By PTI

Complaint And Broadcast

The Delhi unit president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) lodged the complaint at North Avenue police station in Delhi. The party is led by Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

Related Content
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad - File Photo
Sushil Kumar's Olympic Dreams In Jeopardy As Jitender Kumar Wins Trials For Asian Wrestling Championship - File
2020 Delhi Riots: HC Seeks Police's Stand on Umar Khalid's Bail Plea in UAPA Case - null
Sharjeel Imam - File image

The complaint cited a clip from Bharti’s August 22 YouTube broadcast titled "SB79: Reservation Hatao Andolan Nautanki & More | Saptahik Bakaiti". The FIR followed allegations that he used casteist and abusive language during that stream.

Bharti denied using a casteist word against Azad after the case was filed. He called the FIR "pressure-driven" and said the case "would not stand in court for even two minutes".

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad - File Photo
Bhim Army Chief Chandra Sekhar Azad Alleges Political Patronage Behind Swatantra Bhardwaj's Impunity

By Ashlin Mathew

Courtroom Hearing Arguments

The dispute reached court on Monday. During the hearing, Bharti’s advocate argued that he did not make any casteist slur. The defence also told the court that Bharti had responded to a grave provocation against his family member, PTI reported.

Delhi Police opposed the plea. It informed the court that Bharti’s anticipatory bail application was not maintainable, Bar and Bench reported. Police also told the court that there should not be any apprehension of arrest merely because a case had been registered.

Judge Singh nevertheless dismissed the plea. A detailed order was awaited and was expected by Monday evening.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose - File Photo
Netaji’s Legacy Meets Gen Z: Chandra Kumar Bose Launches ‘Azad Hind Party’

By Outlook News Desk

Act And Context

The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is intended to protect Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from caste-based humiliation, violence, discrimination and social or economic exclusion.

Its provisions can carry imprisonment. The Act can also restrict anticipatory bail in applicable cases and requires prompt investigation.

The case also sits within a larger political campaign. Bharti is among influencers who amplified online campaigns to reform caste-based reservations and the now-stayed UGC equity regulations. He said the UGC equity regulations "unfairly targetted the upper-castes".

His remarks came a day after thousands from "the upper castes" gathered at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The event was a show of strength by groups opposing the UGC equity norms and seeking reforms in caste-based reservations

Supreme Court - File Photo
Why The Centre Opposes A ‘Creamy Layer’ For SC And ST Reservations

By Outlook News Desk

Live Stream Remarks

The remarks in question came during a live interaction. A user commented, "Ajeet Bharti, get your sister married to MP Chandrashekhar and reservation will end," during Bharti’s YouTube stream.

Bharti replied that he would not get his sister married to "a fool like Chandrashekhar". He also referred to the caste term "cha*ar" and made derogatory remarks about Chandrashekhar Azad’s appearance.

He then escalated the exchange. Bharti said Azad "wasn't even worth spitting on". He also made a series of sexually explicit and abusive comments directed at the commenter’s sister and mother.

Bharti further invoked BR Ambedkar’s marriage to a Brahmin woman. He said Ambedkar had earned his degrees without reservation.

He also turned on other users in the chat. Bharti called those commenting against him "a bunch of idiots" and said, "I am going to teach you this everyday."

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories