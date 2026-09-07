8 Years In Jail: Why Is Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt Still A Political Flashpoint?

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt has completed eight years in prison, while his children have raised concerns over his incarceration and the legal proceedings against him.
Bhatt is serving a life sentence in the 1990 custodial-death case and was separately convicted in a 1996 case involving the alleged planting of drugs.
Bhatt gained national attention after making allegations related to the 2002 Gujarat riots, though courts have questioned key aspects of his account.
Former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt has completed eight years in prison, with his family marking the anniversary by raising concerns over his incarceration and the legal proceedings against him. Bhatt became a prominent figure after making allegations about the Gujarat administration’s handling of the 2002 riots and is serving a life sentence in a separate 1990 custodial-death case.
His legal battles have continued for years, spanning multiple criminal cases and court proceedings. While his supporters have questioned the circumstances of his imprisonment, courts have upheld his conviction in the custodial-death case, and the Supreme Court declined to suspend his life sentence in 2025.
Who Is Sanjiv Bhatt And What Was His Role After The 2002 Gujarat Riots?
Bhatt is a 1988-batch Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who completed his MTech from IIT Bombay. He served as Additional SP in Jamnagar in 1990 and later as Superintendent of Police in Banaskantha. He became nationally prominent following his claims about the 2002 Gujarat riots.
The Supreme Court’s 2022 Zakia Jafri judgment noted that Bhatt’s claim of attending the February 27, 2002 meeting was not corroborated and upheld the SIT’s findings on the matter.
His lawyers argued that there was no direct evidence of physical torture. They said the victim’s death was linked to pre-existing health conditions and pointed to the absence of any immediate complaint to a doctor alleging torture after his release.
The state argued that medical evidence indicated the victim’s kidney failure was linked to physical strain and alleged torture in custody. It also cited Bhatt’s separate 20-year sentence in a 1996 case involving the alleged planting of drugs to frame a lawyer.
The court was "not inclined" (not willing) to let him out of jail at this stage. Given the nature of the crime (custodial death) and his other convictions, the court didn't see a reason to stop his sentence.
While they refused bail, they ordered the High Court to hear and decide his main appeal expeditiously (very quickly). The direction means Bhatt's appeal against his conviction is to be heard on an expedited basis, while the Supreme Court made clear that its observations on the bail plea would not affect the merits of the appeal.
Why Is Sanjiv Bhatt In Jail?
Bhatt was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police in Jamnagar in 1990. He was convicted in connection with the custodial death of Prabhudas Vaishnani and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jamnagar sessions court in 2019. The Gujarat High Court upheld the conviction and sentence.
In April 2025, the Supreme Court declined to grant Bhatt bail or suspend his life sentence, while directing that his appeal against the conviction be heard expeditiously. The court also made clear that its observations on the bail plea would not affect the merits of the pending appeal.
Bhatt was convicted in March 2024 and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for offences under the NDPS Act relating to the case in which a Rajasthan-based lawyer was allegedly framed with narcotics.
In their statement, Bhatt's children also argued that his incarceration represented a wider test of democratic institutions, saying citizens must continue to question those in power and demand accountability. They said the eight years had not weakened their father's resolve, describing his refusal to surrender his conscience as the central measure of his courage and legacy.
They also said the significance of their father's case extended beyond the family, arguing that the independence of institutions, the rule of law and judicial accountability could not be treated as abstract constitutional principles. According to them, those safeguards remain meaningful only when citizens are willing to defend them and speak out against the misuse of power.
Why Does Sanjiv Bhatt’s Case Remain Politically Contentious?
Marking eight years of his imprisonment, Bhatt’s children, Aakashi and Shantanu, described his incarceration as “unjust” and alleged that the charges against him were politically motivated.
“Our father knew that the battle before him was profoundly unequal, uphill and lonesome; that institutions capable of protecting a society, when captured by power and stripped of their independence, become deadly instruments capable of destroying it,” his children said in the statement.
Shweta Sanjiv Bhatt, the officer’s wife, issued a statement in 2020, said, “The thugs-in-power are scared because education creates awareness, awareness kindles dissent, and dissent ignites revolution. A spark can start a forest fire. This is what the thugs-in-power fear. That is why we need to protect and nurture our educational institutes.”
Meanwhile, Bhatt’s case has remained part of a broader debate over the relationship between political power, policing and institutional accountability in Gujarat. His allegations against the state government made him a prominent voice in discussions surrounding the 2002 riots, while his subsequent legal troubles have continued to attract political and public attention. The differing views over his conduct, allegations and prosecution have kept his case in the public discourse years after the events in question.