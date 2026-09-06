ISRO And Private Players: What The Changing Space Sector Means For The Agency

Nine ISRO employee associations have sought clarity over the proposed transfer of manufacturing and operational functions to private entities.
India’s 2020 space-sector reforms and 2023 Space Policy envisage greater industry participation, with ISRO focusing increasingly on advanced research and development.
The shift comes amid a reported exodus of experienced ISRO personnel, with pay, bureaucracy and limited career progression cited as some of the factors.
India’s space sector is undergoing a shift towards greater private-sector participation, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) increasingly expected to focus on research and development while industry takes on a larger role in manufacturing and commercial operations.
The transition has now prompted questions from within ISRO. Nine employee associations on Sunday wrote to Chairperson V Narayanan seeking official clarification on the proposed transfer of manufacturing and operational functions to private entities.
Their concerns came days after ISRO successfully launched GSLV-F17, placing EOS-05 into its intended orbit, and followed remarks by IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka that ISRO would eventually stop manufacturing launch vehicles, with the work being taken up by private companies or PSUs. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also backed the employees' call for clarity.
Notably, ISRO employees are not objecting to private-sector participation itself; they are asking how far the transition will go, what functions will remain with ISRO, and what it could mean for their jobs and the agency’s core capabilities. However, this is part of a broader transformation of India’s space sector that has been underway since the 2020 reforms and the 2023 Space Policy.
What Is Changing At ISRO?
The letter, dated September 4, was addressed to ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan, seeking official clarification on the proposed transfer of its manufacturing and operational functions to private entities. The associations also raised questions about the agency's future role, and the consequences for serving employees and future recruitment.
"Private participation in defined commercial activities can coexist with a strong, publicly owned ISRO. What cannot be accepted without debate is a policy that reduces ISRO to a residual R&D (research and development) boutique while the realisation of the nation's launch vehicles and the operation of its launch infrastructure pass out of public hands," the letter said.
"Technology developed by ISRO is a national asset. Its transfer must be transparent, accountable and consistent with strategic, safety and employment considerations -- not presented to employees through newspaper reports," the letter said.
It raised several other concerns. These include whether the design, development, realisation, integration, testing and launch of PSLV, LVM3, SSLV and successor vehicles will continue as ISRO functions or will cease.
India opened more space activities to private players after the 2020 reforms.
According to the India’s Space Policy, ISRO will focus primarily on research and development of new space technologies and applications, and for expanding the human understanding of outer space.
It further says that towards this, ISRO shall carry out applied research and development of newer systems so as to maintain India’s edge in the sector in the areas of space infrastructure, space transportation, space applications, capacity building and human spaceflight.
NSIL is the commercial arm of ISRO and is responsible for enabling industry production of operational systems such as PSLV and SSLV. IN-SPACe is the agency for promoting and authorising private-sector space activities.
Why Are ISRO Employees Raising Concerns?
The Space policy also says that ISRO shall share technologies, products, processes and best practices with NGEs and/or Government companies.
The letter asked about the implications of the proposed shift for sanctioned strength, existing vacancies, recruitment calendar, and induction of scientific/technical/administrative/industrial manpower in all ISRO centres.
The Isro Staff Association, SHAR Employees Association, ISAC Employees Association, Isro Staff Association-LPSC, Isro Staff Association-BBU, NRSA Employees Union, Space Employees Association-BBU, Isro Staff Association-IPRC and SAC Employees Welfare Association penned the letter, as per Hindustan Times.
The associations warned that some existing employees could become surplus, be reassigned to other roles or find themselves without meaningful work. They also raised concerns that fewer recruitments to Group A, B and C positions at ISRO could reduce career opportunities for young people.
The employee bodies clarified that they were not against private-sector participation or legitimate commercialisation through NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), provided it operates within a defined framework. However, they said there was no official Department of Space policy document clearly distinguishing between facilitating private participation and dismantling ISRO’s in-house realisation capabilities.
They also sought clarification on whether Pawan Goenka’s remarks reflected official government policy. The associations questioned whether ISRO would continue to oversee the design, development, realisation, integration, testing and launch of the PSLV, LVM3, SSLV and their successor vehicles.
ISRO And Its Talent Problem
Recently, more than a hundred of the agency’s most experienced technical minds—the very people who decoded the complex simulations for the historic Chandrayaan-3 moon landing and designed the heavy-lift LVM3 rockets- submitted their resignations or requests for voluntary retirement.
The quiet exodus have raised concerns within India’s scientific establishment, prompting the government to step in with an administrative firewall to halt the sudden loss of invaluable talent.
The motivations pulling these experienced professionals away from ISRO are multifaceted, combining financial realities, structural frustrations, and career stagnation. For decades, working at ISRO was viewed as a lifelong commitment, but the modern aerospace landscape has evolved.
At the core of the issue is a stark disparity in compensation. ISRO scientists, classified as civil servants, are bound by government pay scales that pale in comparison to what the private market now offers for equivalent expertise. Beyond money, veteran scientists frequently point to the stifling weight of public sector bureaucracy.
ISRO's transition therefore isn't simply a question of whether private companies will manufacture rockets. It is also about what expertise remains inside the national space agency, how its workforce evolves and whether the organisation can retain the specialised talent needed for increasingly ambitious missions.
The employee associations are now seeking clarity on exactly where that boundary will lie.