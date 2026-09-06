Building Collapses In South Delhi's Satya Niketan; People Rescued, Search Ops On

A building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area of south Delhi on Sunday, with several people feared trapped under the debris, and rescue operations underway, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
Eight fire tenders and multiple rescue teams of various departments were rushed to the spot, they added.
Police teams also arrived at the site and cordoned off the area as emergency personnel launched a search and rescue operation.
Locals and eyewitnesses said they immediately joined the rescue efforts using their hands and available equipment to remove debris in search of individuals trapped underneath.
Firefighters also rescued some people from the rubble and rushed them to nearby hospitals for treatment, DFS said.
However, there has been no immediate official confirmation regarding the number of people trapped, rescued, or injured.
Eyewitness accounts of the nature of the collapsed structure vary; while some locals described it as a house, others noted that it was being used as a student hostel.
Some individuals at the scene suspect that more than 15 people may be trapped under the rubble, but this figure has not been officially confirmed. Sources indicate that it was a four-storey building.
Visuals from the incident spot also showed a leg trapped under the debris, and fire officials are removing the rubble to rescue the person.
As of now, the Delhi Police have not issued a statement regarding the incident or the circumstances that led to the collapse.
The fire department is also working to determine whether anyone else remains trapped inside. Further details are awaited.
Police are repeatedly advising locals and onlookers to stay away from the site.