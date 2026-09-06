Nabha Jailbreak Accused Gurpreet Sekhon Joins AAP Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a gangster-turned-politician and the main accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak case, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Sekhon into the party at an event in Zira in Ferozepur district, fuelling speculation that the AAP could field him from the constituency.