Nabha Jailbreak Accused Gurpreet Sekhon Joins AAP Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Nabha jailbreak accused Gurpreet Singh Sekhon has joined the AAP.
His induction has sparked speculation over an AAP ticket from Zira.
Sekhon’s entry could reshape the political contest in the constituency.
Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a gangster-turned-politician and the main accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak case, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Sekhon into the party at an event in Zira in Ferozepur district, fuelling speculation that the AAP could field him from the constituency.
“Impressed by the pro-people policies of AAP, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon and his supporters have joined the AAP,” the party’s Punjab unit said in a post on social media.
Sekhon's Entry Sparks Zira Election Speculation
Sekhon’s entry into the AAP has triggered speculation that the party could nominate him from Zira. He opened an office in the constituency about 10 days ago and is reportedly expected to begin his campaign soon.
His induction has also caused unease within the camp of sitting AAP MLA Naresh Katariya. Originally from the nearby Makhu area, Katariya has considerable influence in the constituency, and a decision to field Sekhon could alter the local political equations.
Zira has traditionally been considered a stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal, although its influence weakened following the death of veteran Akali leader and former MLA Hari Singh Zira. Congress' Kulbir Singh Zira won the seat in 2017, while Katariya secured it for the AAP in 2022.
From Nabha Jailbreak To Local Politics
Sekhon came into the spotlight in November 2016 when eight inmates, including gangster-turned-militant figures, escaped from the high-security Nabha prison in Punjab. Sekhon was subsequently arrested in Moga in 2017 and was named the main accused in the jailbreak case.
He was later released following an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
In recent years, Sekhon has increasingly been involved in local politics. A few months ago, he backed two relatives who contested the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections as independent candidates. Both won from Bajidpur and Ferozeshah with support from the Shiromani Akali Dal.
Sekhon was also arrested ahead of the local elections, which he alleged was the result of political rivalry and claimed had been carried out at the behest of Ferozepur Rural MLA Rajnish Kumar Dahiya.
His entry into the AAP now adds a new dimension to the contest in Zira, with the party yet to officially announce its candidate for the constituency.