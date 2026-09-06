Women's Asia Cup 2026: Mentor Wahab Riaz Backs Pakistan As 'Best Side' Despite 55-Run Debacle Against India

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets with 68 balls to spare after bowling them out for 55 at the Dubai International Stadium
Pakistan mentor Wahab Riaz maintained that his side remains the strongest in the Women's Asia Cup and can lift the trophy
Pakistan must win their final group-stage encounter against Hong Kong, China to remain in contention for the semifinals
Pakistan’s semifinal hopes now rest on their last group match after India thrashed them by seven wickets in a Women’s Asia Cup group-stage game at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday night. Pakistan were bowled out for 55 and did not last the full 20 overs.
The defeat leaves Pakistan needing a win over Hong Kong, China in their final group-stage match to stay alive in the race for the semifinals. Even after the one-sided loss, mentor Wahab Riaz said his side remained the strongest in the tournament.
Riaz told reporters after the match that Pakistan still had the squad to go all the way. His remarks came after another India-Pakistan meeting that quickly turned lopsided, with India sealing the chase with seven wickets in hand.
Riaz Defends Team
Riaz struck an upbeat note.
“I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We will try not to commit the same mistakes. I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us,” Riaz said.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana offered the only real resistance with the ball. She took the wickets of Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, but India still cruised home with seven wickets in hand and 68 balls to spare.
Selection Debate
The defeat has also kept the spotlight on Pakistan’s team selection.
Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir criticised the management for making wholesale changes to the Women’s Asia Cup squad and leaving out seven players. Riaz brushed that aside and defended the rebuild, arguing that the changes were made with future tournaments in mind.
“Sana Mir has her own opinion. I have nothing to do with that opinion. We have made changes with the future in mind. The players who were playing before, they have played a lot of World Cups and Asia Cups but we weren't getting the results. So it was time to go with new faces and bring new girls into the mix to build the team for the upcoming tournaments,” Riaz said.
He then backed the omissions more directly. “It is not about who we left behind. We have to look at the reality. The girls who were left out weren't performing at all. I think we did the right move by bringing new girls into the mix,” he added.