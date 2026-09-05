Manoj Jarange Patil Refuses Water, Medical Aid As Maratha Quota Fast Enters Day Eight

Jarange-Patil refused water and medical treatment as his fast entered day eight.
He demanded immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates to eligible Maratha applicants.
Government assurances and ministerial talks failed to end the ongoing agitation.
As his indefinite hunger strike entered its eighth day, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil have refused water and rejected intravenous fluids and medical treatment, escalating his confrontation with the Maharashtra government.
Jarange Patil announced the decision late on Friday, accusing the government of failing to implement assurances within the promised period. He also refused medical examinations and prevented doctors at the protest site from assessing his condition.
“I will accept no medical intervention until the government implements my demands for Maratha reservation on the ground. There will be no treatment until there is action,” Jarange Patil said.
Jarange-Patil Demands Immediate Action
Jarange Patil wants the administration to begin issuing Kunbi caste certificates immediately, including to applicants whose claims for Other Backward Classes certificates were previously rejected.
Kunbis fall under Maharashtra’s OBC category. Eligible Marathas who secure Kunbi certificates can claim reservation benefits in education and government employment.
The activist began his indefinite fast on August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, giving the government two days to begin implementing his demands. Maratha supporters from several parts of Maharashtra have since gathered at the protest site.
Jarange Patil alleged that the state government had promised to begin work on records linked to around 58 lakh Marathas but had failed to make progress. Hindustan Times reported that a medical team unsuccessfully tried to persuade him to accept treatment.
Government Assurances Fail To End Fast
On September 2, Jarange-Patil briefly agreed to drink water and receive intravenous fluids after BJP MLC Prasad Lad visited Antarwali Sarati and assured him that the government would address the Maratha community’s pending demands.
Lad said the government would act on the demands before September 17, which Maharashtra observes as Marathwada Liberation Day. He also announced that officials would begin issuing Kunbi certificates under the Hyderabad Gazette process from noon on September 3.
Jarange Patil, however, continued his hunger strike and insisted that drinking water did not amount to ending his agitation.
A government delegation met him the following day in another attempt to break the deadlock. Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Uday Samant joined Makarand Patil and Lad for the talks, but Jarange-Patil refused to withdraw the protest.
The government told him that it would accelerate the certificate process and appoint nodal officers to address difficulties faced by applicants. Jarange-Patil maintained that assurances alone were insufficient and demanded visible implementation. The New Indian Express reported that the talks failed to resolve the impasse.