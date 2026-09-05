Richard O'Sullivan Dies At 82: Man About The House Star And British TV Icon Remembered

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The actor also starred in Doctor at Large, Dick Turpin and Me and My Girl during a television career spanning decades.

image Prefer on Google
Richard OSullivan
Richard O'Sullivan Dies At 82 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Richard O'Sullivan, Man About the House star, has died aged 82.

  • The British actor spent decades working across television, comedy and film.

  • O'Sullivan was remembered by family and colleagues for warmth and humour.

Richard O'Sullivan, who has died aged 82, enjoyed a long career across film and television, appearing in dramas before becoming one of British television's most recognisable comedy stars. He was also known for his roles in Doctor at Large, Dick Turpin and the 1980s sitcom Me and My Girl.

Richard O'Sullivan remembered as a British television great

In a statement, Giles Cooper of the Royal Variety Charity said: "Richard O'Sullivan was a master of effortless charm and impeccable comic timing, bringing pure warmth, wit, and unforgettable joy to millions of living rooms as a true giant of British television."

Cooper added that O'Sullivan would be "sorely missed by us all at the Royal Variety Charity".

His son, James O'Sullivan, also paid tribute to the actor, saying: "My dad was as funny and charming in real life as he appeared on our TV screens over the years."

Prof. Benjamin Zephaniah - null
'Peaky Blinders' Actor And British Poet Benjamin Zephaniah Passes Away At 65 Due To Brain Tumour

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

He added: "Although much of his career happened before I was born, I was fortunate enough to be able to enjoy and witness his incredible talents on the countless re-runs of his shows that made him the respected and loved actor that he was."

Related Content
Tim Curry - X
David Krumholtz - X
Reggie Bannister Dies - IMDb
Anil Kapoor's game show India Ke Top 1% gets premiere date - Star Plus

From Man About The House to Dick Turpin

Born in London in 1944, O'Sullivan began acting as a child in the 1950s and went on to appear in productions including Cleopatra, The Young Ones and Wonderful Life.

His defining role came in 1973 with Man About the House, where he played Robin, a man sharing a London flat with two single women. The sitcom became a major ITV success and later led to Robin's Nest.

Zia Mohyeddin - null
Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani Actor Last Seen in 'Immaculate Conception' Dies At 91

By IANS

O'Sullivan later took on the title role in Dick Turpin before returning to comedy with Me and My Girl. His son concluded his tribute by saying: "Always kind-spirited, good-humoured, a doting grandfather and a wonderful dad – I will miss him dearly."

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories