Richard O'Sullivan Dies At 82: Man About The House Star And British TV Icon Remembered

Richard O'Sullivan, Man About the House star, has died aged 82.
The British actor spent decades working across television, comedy and film.
O'Sullivan was remembered by family and colleagues for warmth and humour.
Richard O'Sullivan, who has died aged 82, enjoyed a long career across film and television, appearing in dramas before becoming one of British television's most recognisable comedy stars. He was also known for his roles in Doctor at Large, Dick Turpin and the 1980s sitcom Me and My Girl.
Richard O'Sullivan remembered as a British television great
In a statement, Giles Cooper of the Royal Variety Charity said: "Richard O'Sullivan was a master of effortless charm and impeccable comic timing, bringing pure warmth, wit, and unforgettable joy to millions of living rooms as a true giant of British television."
Cooper added that O'Sullivan would be "sorely missed by us all at the Royal Variety Charity".
His son, James O'Sullivan, also paid tribute to the actor, saying: "My dad was as funny and charming in real life as he appeared on our TV screens over the years."
He added: "Although much of his career happened before I was born, I was fortunate enough to be able to enjoy and witness his incredible talents on the countless re-runs of his shows that made him the respected and loved actor that he was."
From Man About The House to Dick Turpin
Born in London in 1944, O'Sullivan began acting as a child in the 1950s and went on to appear in productions including Cleopatra, The Young Ones and Wonderful Life.
His defining role came in 1973 with Man About the House, where he played Robin, a man sharing a London flat with two single women. The sitcom became a major ITV success and later led to Robin's Nest.
O'Sullivan later took on the title role in Dick Turpin before returning to comedy with Me and My Girl. His son concluded his tribute by saying: "Always kind-spirited, good-humoured, a doting grandfather and a wonderful dad – I will miss him dearly."