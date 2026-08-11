Reggie Bannister Death: ‘Phantasm’ Star Dies At 80 After Years Of Health Struggles

Reggie Bannister's death confirmed at 80 after years of health struggles.
Phantasm star played Reggie across five films through 2016.
Bannister served in Vietnam before building his cult horror legacy.
The death of Reggie Bannister has left fans of cult horror mourning the actor best known for playing Reggie in the Phantasm franchise. Bannister died at 80 in Crestline, California, on Sunday, August 9. His death was confirmed to USA TODAY by his representative on Monday, August 10, with TMZ first reporting the news.
Bannister had been dealing with serious health problems for several years. He was diagnosed with vascular dementia associated with Parkinson's disease in 2016. By February 2024, his condition had progressed to Lewy body dementia, according to his representative.
Reggie Bannister's health struggles
Bannister spent his final days at his mountain home, where he was cared for by his wife, Gigi, and other caregivers. In a statement, his representative said Bannister had been battling the debilitating effects of Parkinson's and was resting comfortably with his loved ones.
Lewy body dementia can affect thinking, memory and behaviour, while Parkinson's disease can increasingly impact movement, balance and speech.
Reggie Bannister’s Phantasm legacy
Bannister developed a devoted following through his role as Reggie, the gun-toting ice cream vendor in Don Coscarelli’s 1979 horror film Phantasm. He returned as the character in four sequels, continuing the role through 2016.
Coscarelli paid tribute to the actor on Facebook following his death. It was said that Bannister had channelled himself into the role and that fans who met him at horror conventions remembered him as cool, funny, loyal and steadfast. Coscarelli also described him as a gifted creative collaborator and dear friend.
Beyond Phantasm, Bannister appeared in films including The Demolitionist (1995), Wishmaster (1997) and Bubba Ho-Tep (2002).
Bannister's life beyond horror
Before pursuing acting, Bannister served in Vietnam after being drafted. In a 2017 interview with Horror Geek Life, he recalled opposing the war but deciding to become the best soldier he could be. His wife later said he experienced hearing loss after his service and was exposed to Agent Orange.
According to Coscarelli, Bannister returned from Vietnam determined to pursue peace and creativity. His performance as Reggie ultimately made him a beloved figure in cult horror.