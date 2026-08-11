Brad Pitt Reveals Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts Due To ‘Family Stuff’, Says He's No Longer Sober

Brad Pitt on suicidal thoughts

"I just couldn’t — just didn’t see a way out," Pitt told. "The pain was so oppressive that — I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel — I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief. And I thought, ‘Oh, OK, now I understand.’ I understand suicide, in the sense that it’s just relief. It’s just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in."