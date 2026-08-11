Govinda Recalls Telling Salman Khan ‘You Don’t Look Like A Hero’ Before Partner

Govinda recalled helping Salman Khan through a difficult personal phase.
Govinda weighed 114 kg while preparing for Partner at the time.
Salman Khan followed Govinda’s fitness advice and transformed his career.
The friendship between Govinda and Salman Khan has lasted for more than four decades. The veteran actor recently recalled how he supported Salman during a difficult phase in his career and personal life. Speaking to ANI, Govinda revealed the advice he gave Salman before they began shooting for their 2007 comedy Partner.
Govinda said Salman was dealing with considerable pain and distress at the time and had become withdrawn. The actor recalled sitting with Salman over a drink and encouraging him to look inward rather than remain consumed by his troubles.
Govinda recalls Salman Khan's difficult phase
Govinda said he tried to help Salman khan confront what was troubling him. He recalled telling the actor that external circumstances could not always solve personal struggles and encouraged him to move past his unhappiness.
The veteran actor also used his own situation as an example. At the time, Govinda said he weighed 114 kg after returning from politics. He joked that if he waited to lose weight, he might already become a character actor.
Govinda recalled telling Salman that although he was a hero, he did not currently project the image of one because he appeared unhappy and sad. He encouraged Salman to work on himself and regain his confidence.
Govinda’s fitness advice to Salman
Govinda said Salman was advised to exercise for two to three hours every day. He also compared the young actor’s screen presence with that of veteran star Dharmendra.
According to Govinda, Salman was considered one of the few actors who had the family background, looks and personality needed to create the kind of screen presence that made audiences immediately recognise a hero.
Govinda later said Salman followed his advice and transformed his career. He recalled predicting that Salman would rule the industry for 10 years and said the actor went on to achieve exactly that.
Govinda and Salman Khan in Partner
Govinda and Salman eventually shared the screen in David Dhawan’s Partner. Released in 2007, the comedy also starred Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif.
Govinda’s latest recollections offer another glimpse into the friendship between the two actors, with the veteran star describing the period when Salman was still finding his footing and needed encouragement to rebuild his confidence.