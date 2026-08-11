Titled "The Treasons at Tumbleton," Episode 8 brings the Dance of the Dragons to a treacherous high point, as a king believed to be dead resurrects and a queen loses her moral bearings and Westeros pays its steepest price yet for the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) force-engineers her own coronation as the queen, mistaking her father's prophecy and delusionally styling herself as the "Prince That Was Promised". She becomes merciless and wholly vengeful, desperate to do anything to clinch the throne, branding herself as Rhaenyra The Chosen. Tumbleton is destroyed as both Team Green and Black suffer heavy casualties. Helaena Targaryen, done with being trapped, jumps out the window to her death.