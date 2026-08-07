Conan O'Brien Teams Up With Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal For His Travel Show - Watch Trailer

Comedian Conan O’Brien shot a segment of Conan O’Brien Must Go in Mumbai featuring Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.
The upcoming episode will air as part of the third season of the global travel series.
Chadha and Fazal described the unfiltered exchange with the legendary television host as surreal and wonderfully chaotic.
Conan O'Brien is coming up with latest season of his hit HBO hit series Conan O'Brien Must Go. HBO has unveiled the official trailer for Season 3, alongside its premiere date.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to be featured as guests in the travel comedy series as part of the show's India chapter.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 3
O’Brien filmed a freewheeling, spontaneous segment in India featuring Richa and Ali. The upcoming special combines the comedian's signature wit with the infectious chemistry of the acting duo.
The segment delivers sharp teasing and local insights. It gives viewers a funny look at the country through O'Brien's unique humour.
Chadha and Fazal are known for pushing boundaries in cinema. Their meeting with the television host marks a major international talent crossover.
Chadha and Fazal said, “Conan O’Brien is quite simply a legend. We’ve admired his unique brand of humour for years, so getting to sit across from him and be a part of his India journey was surreal in the best way. The conversation was completely unfiltered, spontaneous and filled with the kind of humour that only Conan can bring out. We had an absolute blast filming it and can’t wait for audiences around the world to see this wonderfully chaotic exchange.”
Apart from India, O'Brien travels across Netherlands, Morocco and the Philippines.
The trailer shows O'Brien's fun exchange with the couple. Ali says, “You let the white person in and it's a full takeover.” To which, Conan responds, “I am not just a white person. I am the whitest person.”
We also get a glimpse of O'Brien learning Bollywood dance.
When and where to watch Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 3
Season 3 of Conan O'Brien Must Go will premiere on August 21, 2026. The new episodes will be aired every Friday on HBO and can be streamed on HBO Max. It will feature four episodes. The final episode will premiere on September 11, 2026.
Conan O'Brien's Conan has backed the show, with Jeff Ross as executive producer alongside the Emmy-winning television icon.