EXCLUSIVE | Ricky Kej On Why He Stays Away From Bollywood Music, Criticises Item Numbers That Objectify Women

The Padma Shri awardee considers music an “art form that should reflect our personal sensibilities”, adding, “Think of fine artists like Vincent van Gogh. You can't imagine him painting something just because it was trendy. He dug deep into his own soul to express what was tormenting him, creating art that was deeply descriptive of his personality. When you listen to artists like Adele, Britney Spears, or Michael Jackson, their music gives you a clear sense of who they are as human beings. In contrast, mainstream music here is dominated almost entirely by love songs, party tracks, and item numbers. Interestingly, the people composing these party anthems aren't even people who party—they just do it because they are paid to.”