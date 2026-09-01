Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Announces India Tour Damrooh: All You Need To Know About The Dates, Venues, Ticket Details

Ricky Kej states, “Damrooh is not a concert, it is a heartbeat. The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm — one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language. This tour is deeply personal to me, and doing it in support of UNICEF, alongside artists who have shaped my own musical journey, makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to bring Damrooh home to India.”