Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Announces India Tour Damrooh: All You Need To Know About The Dates, Venues, Ticket Details

Music composer Ricky Kej is set to perform in India in a multi-city tour.
Titled DAMROOH - Dance To The Cosmic Spirit, the tour will begin in October and end in December, 2026.
Here are the dates, venues and ticket details.
Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej has announced his multi-city India tour DAMROOH - Dance To The Cosmic Spirit, kicking off in October 2026 and running through till December 2026.
Ricky Kej India Tour
The tour is presented by Wizcraft and in support of UNICEF. He will be joined onstage by an elite global guest artists, which will be announced soon.
Ricky Kej states, “Damrooh is not a concert, it is a heartbeat. The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm — one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language. This tour is deeply personal to me, and doing it in support of UNICEF, alongside artists who have shaped my own musical journey, makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to bring Damrooh home to India.”
What can we expect from Ricky Kej India Tour
Conceived around the vision of the Padma Shri recipient composer, DAMROOH transforms the stage into a living, singular instrument driven by the primal pulse of the Damaru—symbolizing cosmic energy and collective consciousness. The production fuses a full symphonic orchestra, global voices, and electronic textures with rare instruments like the Kora, Hang Drum, Sarod, and Didgeridoo. Coupled with immersive audio-visual technology, DAMROOH delivers a cinematic journey celebrating the deep connection between nature, sound, and spirit.
Ricky Kej India tour dates, venues and ticket details
Tickets are live now, exclusively available on District. Early bird prices start at INR 1999/-.
Tour Dates
• October 31, 2026 - Bengaluru, Terraform Arena
• November 28, 2026- New Delhi NCR, Leisure Valley Park
• December 5, 2026- Mumbai, MMRDA Grounds
• Ahmedabad - date and venue to be announced
• Chennai - date and venue to be announced