South OTT & New Movie Releases This Week: DC, The Court, I'm Game, Romanchakam And More

This week, there is an interesting line-up of South films and series releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.
DC and The Court, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week.
South OTT and theatrical releases this week: The first week of September offers a diverse range of South content with compelling stories across genres and languages—both on OTT platforms and in theatres. From Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's DC to The Court in Tamil, this week has something for everyone on various platforms. Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game in Malayalam and GV Prakash Kumar's Tamil romantic horror Immortal are the major theatrical releases this week.
New South OTT Releases This Week (August 31-September 6)
1. DC - SunNXT (September 4)
The Tamil romantic action drama stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, among others.
It is the reimagination of the classic Devdas, that follows the story of a violent outlaw and an abused sex worker fighting corrupt police.
2. The Court - JioHotstar (September 4)
Yogalakshmi, V. Jayaprakash, Arjun Syam Gopan star in the Tamil romantic drama.
The series follows Yazhini, an idealistic young woman with a speech impairment who takes on a difficult task against her father, renowned veteran Raj Sekar. As the proceedings progress, Yazhini's quest to discover her true voice is charted by the professional rivalry, which exposes tremendous conflict and hidden family vulnerabilities.
3. Unmadham - SonyLIV (September 4)
The Malayalam psychological thriller stars Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique and Krishna Prabha.
The story follows an investigator who revives a forgotten cold case carrying eerie supernatural elements. As his probe intensifies, the boundary between sanity and hallucination fades, forcing him to face his shattered mind and a terrifying reality.
4. Ananthan Kaadu - ManoramaMax (September 2)
The Malayalam action thriller stars Arya, Murali Gopy, Dev Mohan and Indrans.
It centers on four close friends from a struggling neighbourhood in a state capital during the late 1980s and early 1990s. They negotiate shifting conditions and intricate relationships while being constrained by their aspirations for a better life.
5. Korean Kanakaraju - Netflix (September 4)
The Telugu horror comedy stars Varun Tej Konidela and Ritika Nayak among others.
Korean Kanakaraju centers on Kanakaraju, a cheerful but ill-tempered young man who supports his family by operating a traditional Bhajana troupe. When he unintentionally drinks from an enigmatic container holding a Korean man's remains, his life takes an unexpected turn. He is taken over by the man's spirit and has incredible powers anytime Korea is spoken.
New South Films Releasing In Theatres
6. I'm Game - September 3
The Malayalam action thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan, Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar and Samyuktha.
The film follows Dan John, a carefree individual with a knack for earning quick cash who lives life on the edge. After receiving a hand transplant, his life drastically changes. The new hand appears to be motivated by an enigmatic desire for vengeance related to its former owner.
7. Delivery Boy - September 4
The Tamil action drama stars Leo Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Matheswaran Sellappan and others.
The movie centers on a young food delivery driver who fights to save his gravely injured mother while dreaming of becoming an officer. He robs a stranger out of desperation for cash, only to find out months later that the same person has been wrongly accused of a terrible incident.
The rider, troubled by his history, will stop at nothing to save the person whose life he unintentionally altered.
8. Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam - September 4
The Telugu action drama stars Suman, Saikumar Pudipeddi and others.
The narrative of Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam centers on Eeswaraiah, a modest tea stall owner who is distraught when his morally upright son Bhadri dies after opposing unlawful activity.
Through the process, Eeswaraiah gains the bravery to fight back under the guidance of Bhadri's fierce educator Arundhati. Determined to uphold his son's legacy, he enters a high-stakes competition against formidable forces.
9. Romanchakam - September 3
The Telugu romantic comedy stars Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar and Upendra Limaye
The film follows Anvesh, a recent engineering graduate who shows off his business abilities by starting a dating app. Ironically, he finds it difficult to win over the lady he loves, who consistently rejects and blocks him, despite assisting strangers in finding love. He gets entangled in a string of mishaps and unforeseen difficulties as his startup fails and his financial problems worsen.
10. Immortal - September 4
The Tamil romantic horror stars GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in key roles.
The film follows Mahi, a carefree young man looking for a shared flat and settles in with the stunning and enigmatic Sindhu. But soon it develops into an unpleasant obsession.
Mahi discovers Sindhu has more information than she discloses when a terrible supernatural creature starts pursuing him inside the flat. Mahi must face the ancient force endangering his life as well as his own confused psyche as he discovers her centuries-old secret of immortality.