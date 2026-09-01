South OTT & New Movie Releases This Week: DC, The Court, I'm Game, Romanchakam And More

South OTT and theatrical releases this week: The first week of September offers a diverse range of South content with compelling stories across genres and languages—both on OTT platforms and in theatres. From Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's DC to The Court in Tamil, this week has something for everyone on various platforms. Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game in Malayalam and GV Prakash Kumar's Tamil romantic horror Immortal are the major theatrical releases this week.