South Indian Movies And OTT Releases This Week: Toxic, I, Nobody, Pluto And More

This week offers a diverse range of South content with compelling stories across genres and languages.
There are thrillers, romantic dramas, sci-fi comedies, and a reality show.
I, Nobody and Pluto are releasing on OTT while Yash's Toxic is the major theatrical release.
A diverse slate of upcoming South Indian theatrical and OTT releases spans multiple genres. Audiences can expect a broad mix of gritty thrillers, romantic dramas, sci-fi comedies, and a reality show.
These upcoming titles feature high-concept storytelling and unconventional subjects, offering intense, high-stakes narratives alongside lighter, character-driven plots.
I, Nobody and Pluto are releasing on OTT while Yash's Toxic is the major theatrical release of the week.
South OTT releases this week (August 24-30, 2026)
1. I, Nobody - JioHotstar (August 25)
The Malayalam thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Hakim Shahjahan, among others.
The film follows Rajeevan, the ordinary worker gets stuck inside a bank during a ₹17-crore heist, becoming the prime suspect after the thieves die in a crash. While his marriage crumbles, kidnappers take his daughter Jia. Rajeevan secretly partners with Jacob to find her, ultimately revealing he secured both his daughter and the cash from the start.
2. Aakali Rajyam - Aha Video (August 28)
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual follows three unemployed friends who move to Hyderabad for better opportunities. The group faces relentless job rejections and immense societal pressure. The friends find strength in their shared struggles against a challenging system. They launch a modern youth movement, turning their professional setbacks into opportunities for innovation.
3. Kerala Underground - Zee5 (August 28)
Aathira Rajeev hosts the musical reality show. The upcoming reality show features 10 rising Malayalam rappers. They will face intense rap battles, share personal stories and survive elimination rounds to claim the state's top underground crown.
4. Pluto - Saina Play (August 24)
The Malayalam sci-fi comedy follows Vicky, a struggling thirty-something. His failed business attempts leave him relying on his patient girlfriend, Meera. His life changes after befriending a hapless alien stranded in a Kerala village, whom he names Pluto. When local crime boss Tiger Thambi seeks to abduct Pluto for financial gain, the duo flees on a chaotic run to retrieve the lost spaceship and send Pluto back to his planet.
New South movie releases this week
5. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups - August 26
Yash headlines Geetu Mohandas' gangster drama. He portrays Raya, a volatile and power-hungry protagonist who ignores the fallout of his actions and betrays everyone to satisfy his ambition. As animosity mounts alongside his expanding power, his own son, Ticket, becomes his most dangerous enemy.
6. Once More - August 28
The Tamil romantic musical centers on the emotionally guarded Raghu. After a painful breakup, he rejects romance until he meets Anjali, an optimistic woman who tries to restore his happiness. Their growing bond faces friction from their clashing family backgrounds, while the sudden entry of another woman forces Raghu to address his past wounds.
7. Hi - August 28
Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin follows Mayilsamy who is unlucky in love. The desperate young man meets the unconventional Devayani but faces immediate rejection. Harsh circumstances eventually force them into a one-sided marriage, testing whether the hopeless romantic can finally win her love.