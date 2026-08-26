Ajit Agarkar’s Chief Selector Tenure In Doubt? A BCCI Decision On Extension Looms

Ajit Agarkar’s extension remains uncertain, with no talks yet between the chief selector and the BCCI
Agarkar’s reported three-month extension ends in September, with the BCCI AGM scheduled for September 18
Shiv Sundar Das is likely to leave the selection panel, with the BCCI expected to advertise for his replacement
The BCCI is yet to initiate discussions with Ajit Agarkar over an extension to his tenure as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, leaving his future in the role uncertain.
According to a RevSportz report, there has been no discussion between Agarkar and the BCCI regarding an extension so far. The former India all-rounder is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Test series and is expected to return to India soon.
He is also likely to attend the Duleep Trophy semi-finals, scheduled to be played at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from August 30, with the final set for Chepauk from September 6.
The BCCI’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for September 18, and the meeting could provide some clarity on Agarkar’s future. However, as things stand, neither side has made an approach regarding a possible extension.
“Nobody has approached Agarkar yet (as regards extension), and he hasn’t approached anyone. Let’s see how it pans out in the coming days,” a source told RevSportz.
Agarkar took charge as chairman of the senior selection committee in July 2023 after Chetan Sharma resigned from the position. As per the BCCI’s rules, his tenure could technically run until June 2027.
However, since he was appointed midway through the previous committee’s term, he was reportedly given a three-year contract.
Agarkar was also reportedly granted a three-month extension in June this year. With that extension set to expire in September, the BCCI will need to decide whether to retain him or make a change at the top of the selection committee.
Meanwhile, another change could be on the cards within the panel. RevSportz has reported that Shiv Sundar Das, the former India opener and current selector from the East Zone, is likely to leave the committee.
The BCCI could soon advertise the position once it becomes vacant. With Agarkar’s tenure also nearing its reported end, the coming weeks could see significant movement in the composition of India’s senior selection committee.