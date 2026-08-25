BJP-SAD Alliance Talks Gain Pace, BJP Eyes ‘Big Brother’ Role Ahead Of Punjab Elections

BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are reportedly in talks to revive their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Sources cited by ANI suggest the BJP may seek the role of the senior partner or “big brother” in the alliance.
The SAD has reportedly reduced preparations in some rural constituencies, while BJP is preparing across all 117 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in the final stages of reviving their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with discussions over seat-sharing said to be at an advanced stage, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
The reported contours of the possible alliance suggest a major shift from the previous arrangement, with the BJP likely to take "big brother role" in the alliance.
According to ANI sources, the SAD has advised its leaders against preparing for several rural constituencies, while the BJP has expanded its groundwork across the state. During a recent visit to Punjab, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh reportedly instructed party leaders to prepare for contests across all 117 Assembly seats.
However, ANI reported that Santosh did not rule out the possibility of an alliance with the Akali Dal.
BJP’s Growing Ambition In Punjab
Traditionally, the SAD had been the senior partner in the alliance, with the BJP contesting a smaller number of largely urban constituencies. A reversal of that equation would represent a significant change in Punjab’s political landscape.
The BJP and SAD had shared an alliance for decades before their relationship ended in 2020 over disagreements regarding the Centre’s farm laws. The Akali Dal, a key NDA ally at the time, exited the alliance after opposing the legislation, which was later repealed by the government.
The two parties had fought several elections together, including six Lok Sabha polls — 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 — and five Punjab Assembly elections between 1997 and 2017.
From Alliance Partner To Electoral Setback
The split proved challenging for both parties in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, when they contested separately.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the election, winning 92 of the state’s 117 seats and forming the government. The Congress emerged as the second-largest party with 18 seats, while the SAD managed only three seats, marking its poorest-ever Assembly performance. The BJP won two seats.
In the last election contested together in 2017, the SAD had won 15 seats, while the BJP secured three constituencies.
The poor electoral showing has prompted both parties to reassess their strategies ahead of the next Assembly polls, where a renewed alliance could reshape the contest.
Modi-Badal Meeting Triggered Speculation
Talk of a possible BJP-SAD reunion intensified after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal earlier this month.
However, Badal avoided commenting on any potential political arrangement after the meeting. He told reporters that the discussion was focused on “issues pertaining to Punjab”.
No formal announcement has been made by either party but the ongoing discussions indicate a possible realignment ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections.