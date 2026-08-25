Indian Youth Congress Marches To BJP Headquarters, Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Police 'Brutality'

Indian Youth Congress workers marched to the BJP headquarters demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.
The protest was linked to allegations of police action against students and the use of pellet guns.
IYC leader Akshay Lakra accused Shah of failing to address the issue and demanded accountability.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday marched towards the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over allegations of “brutality” against students during recent protests.
According to an IYC press release, party workers gathered at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office before moving towards the BJP headquarters. The march was stopped by the Delhi Police at DDU Marg, where barricades were placed to prevent protesters from proceeding further.
Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra led the demonstration and accused the Home Minister of failing to address concerns over the alleged use of pellet guns and force against students.
“Amit Shah neither appeared in the House during the parliamentary session nor provided an answer regarding the brutality inflicted upon students; this was not merely an opposition demand but a demand of the entire nation,” Lakra said, according to the release.
He alleged that if the use of force against students took place under the Home Minister’s instructions, accountability must be fixed, while if it happened without his knowledge, it raised questions about the country’s internal security system.
Lakra said the Youth Congress would continue its campaign seeking justice for students and accountability for officials involved.
“As the Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi ji has emphasised, those who attacked the students must be punished, accountability must be established, and justice should be ensured,” he said.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s recent protest demanding registration of an FIR over alleged pellet gun injuries to students, Lakra said the Youth Congress would continue its efforts until action was taken.
“We are the ‘Babbar Sher’ (fearless lions) of the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji until justice is served, neither will our voices be silenced nor will the streets remain empty,” Lakra said.
The IYC has also launched an online petition seeking Amit Shah’s resignation and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remove the Home Minister or that he accept “moral responsibility”, the release stated.
The protest comes amid a political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over allegations related to the handling of student demonstrations and the role of law enforcement agencies. The Youth Congress has accused the government of failing to ensure accountability, while the ruling party has not issued a response to the allegations in the release.
Several IYC leaders, including National General Secretary and Delhi in-charge Khushbu Sharma, National Secretary and Delhi co-in-charge Havran Kansana, and Pammi Singh, participated in the protest.