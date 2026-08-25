US Supreme Court Clears Key Hurdle For Trump’s Mail Voting Order

The Supreme Court lifted an injunction blocking key parts of Trump’s election order
The ruling allows federal agencies to pursue parts of the plan while litigation continues
The decision does not settle the underlying constitutional dispute or automatically change state mail-voting rules
The US Supreme Court has given President Donald Trump's administration a significant legal victory over its plans to change federal election procedures ahead of the November midterms.
In a 6-3 ruling on Monday, the court stayed a lower-court injunction that had blocked key provisions of Trump's March executive order on federal elections. The justices said the states challenging the order had not shown the concrete injury required to establish standing and that their claims were premature.
The ruling does not settle the underlying constitutional questions. The Supreme Court granted the government a stay while the litigation continues, leaving open further challenges to the order and any measures ultimately adopted under it.
What Is Trump’s Plan?
Trump's Executive Order, issued on March 31, directs federal agencies to pursue several measures that the administration says are intended to strengthen election integrity.
One provision directs the Department of Homeland Security to create State Citizenship Lists containing information on eligible US citizens. Another directs the Attorney General to prioritise investigation and prosecution of people who violate federal election laws by issuing ballots to ineligible voters.
The order also directs the Postal Service to begin rulemaking on federal ballot mail, including requirements for unique barcodes on ballot envelopes.
What Did The Supreme Court Change?
The Supreme Court stayed the lower court's injunction against the challenged provisions while the case proceeds.
The justices held that the states could not challenge the citizenship-list provision because the order itself does not require them to use the lists or impose an obligation on them. The Court reached a similar conclusion regarding the provision directing federal prosecutors to prioritise existing election laws.
On the Postal Service provision, the Court stressed that the executive order merely directed the agency to initiate rulemaking. It did not itself impose new requirements on states or anyone outside the executive branch.
Three justices dissented.
What Has USPS Done?
The Postal Service has since issued a final rule governing federal ballot mail.
The rule establishes requirements for ballot-mail preparation, data reporting and related postal procedures. USPS says the rule does not determine whether states use mail voting or who is eligible to vote by mail. Those decisions remain with the states.
The rule also says it is intended to improve the visibility of federal ballot mail and facilitate the detection of potential problems through better information and tracking.
What Changes For The Midterms?
The Supreme Court ruling gives the administration greater room to pursue the executive order, but it does not itself impose new voting requirements on states.
The USPS rule is a separate regulatory action, and its implementation remains subject to litigation. The Supreme Court specifically noted that courts can review a final Postal Service rule if states are harmed by it.
With federal ballots beginning to enter the election process in the coming weeks, the remaining litigation could determine how much of the administration's proposed mail-ballot system is actually in place for the November election.
The Monday ruling therefore clears one legal obstacle for Trump's election order, but it does not amount to a final ruling upholding the programme or change state mail-voting rules on its own.