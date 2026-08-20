David Warner Convicted of Drink Driving, Receives Fine and Interlock Order

David Warner was convicted and fined Aus$1,500 for a mid-range drink-driving offence
He received a 12-month vehicle breathalyser interlock order following his guilty plea
Warner remains focused on his upcoming playing commitments despite the legal fallout
Former Australian cricket star David Warner has been formally convicted and fined after pleading guilty to a middle-range drink-driving offence. The 39-year-old former opener faced Sydney’s Waverley Local Court on Tuesday following an incident in April, where police accused him of stopping before reaching a random breath-testing site while driving a van.
He was subsequently breath-tested, arrested, and taken to a police station, with police reports later noting he had consumed three glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel to drive home.
During the court proceedings, Judge Clare Farnan handed Warner a Aus$1,500 fine and ordered him to hold an interlock licence for 12 months, a condition requiring him to use a breathalyser device that prevents his vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on his breath.
Addressing the gravity of the offense, Judge Farnan remarked on the potential dangers of driving under the influence:
“Thankfully, on this occasion that decision did not have consequences for other people, but I accept it did have consequences for Mr Warner."
Warner’s defense lawyer, Awais Ahmad, did not shy away from criticizing his client's actions, describing the choice to drive as an “impaired, impulsive and frankly foolish decision-making."
Ahmad told the court that Warner has since accepted full responsibility for his actions and completed a traffic offender’s programme. He also highlighted the severe public scrutiny his client has faced, adding that “he will be publicly denounced," and noting that negative media coverage and personal attacks are expected to persist.
Warner departed the courthouse without making any statements to reporters gathered at the scene.
Away from his legal troubles, Warner continues to map out his playing career. Having committed to another domestic season with the Big Bash League's Sydney Thunder, the veteran left-hander is also slated to join a star-studded roster of international icons—including AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, and Dwayne Bravo—for the upcoming third season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) in October.